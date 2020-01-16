Armed group releases hostages kidnapped in Nigeria | News

An armed group has released three humanitarian workers and other civilians who were hostages in the northeast Nigeria since the end of December, according to a United Nations official.

The people were kidnapped on December 22 by fighters posing as soldiers who stopped a convoy of commercial vehicles traveling to the city of Maiduguri, capital of the state of the northeastern state of Borno.

Armed groups have launched an uprising in northeastern Nigeria that has killed at least 35,000 people since 2009 and left 7.1 million in need of humanitarian aid.

Boko Haram, a group that seeks a separate state in northeastern Nigeria that adheres to a strict interpretation of Islamic laws, began the riots.

"I am deeply relieved that some civilians, including three humanitarian workers, who were kidnapped by non-state armed groups along the Monguno-Maiduguri highway on December 22, 2019, were released yesterday and are now safe," Edward Kallon, a UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, said in a statement Thursday.

Kallon said he was concerned about the "increasingly insecure environment in which humanitarian workers work." He said that a total of 12 humanitarian workers lost their lives in 2019, more than double the total of 2018, making it one of the most dangerous years for humanitarian actors in Nigeria.

According to the AFP news agency, citing security sources and one of the hostages released, a total of five humanitarian workers were released on Wednesday, after being captured in two separate incidents in December.

Asabe Musa, a hygiene specialist from ALIMA (Alliance for International Medical Action), a French NGO, was one of those released.

Musa told the AFP news agency that those captured were another colleague from ALIMA, a Red Cross worker, a member of the NGO Solidaridad and a person from the International Office for Migration.

The UN did not say if those behind the kidnapping were associated with Boko Haram or a faction that broke up in 2016 and promised loyalty to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (also known as ISIS or ISIL).

The group – Islamic State in the Province of West Africa (ISWAP) – has been the dominant armed group in Nigeria in the past two years.

ISWAP in December said it executed 11 Christian captives who had previously kidnapped in Borno state.

A security source told AFP that the fighters who released the hostages were from ISWAP.

In his statement on Thursday, Kallon also expressed concern about humanitarian worker Grace Taku and nurse Alice Loksha, who were kidnapped in July 2019 and March 2018, respectively, and are still being held.