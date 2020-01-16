Ariana Grande's clapback to fashion critics will never go out of style

Not even Ariana Grande You can free yourself from the enemies of Twitter.

On Wednesday night, the music superstar found herself on social media interacting with fans when she saw some followers criticizing her fashion choices.

"She could easily stand out without wearing the same 2 outfits," a user wrote. Other follower additional, "I really don't want it to look like everyone, I can't believe it's not Kylie."

Behold, Ariana saw the messages and decided to applaud.

"Thank God I'm a singer then. Give me a break. I don't like to have my picture taken, I almost always escape paparazzi," he said. answered online. "I never post photos that are not on stage, but I promise that I have cute, cuter clothes than this candy jacket."

When a follower replied: "Honey, we only want THE BEST PERIOD FOR YOU!", Ariana understood.