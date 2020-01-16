Ariana Grande's clapback to fashion critics will never go out of style

Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock
Not even Ariana Grande You can free yourself from the enemies of Twitter.
On Wednesday night, the music superstar found herself on social media interacting with fans when she saw some followers criticizing her fashion choices.
"She could easily stand out without wearing the same 2 outfits," a user wrote. Other follower additional, "I really don't want it to look like everyone, I can't believe it's not Kylie."
Behold, Ariana saw the messages and decided to applaud.
"Thank God I'm a singer then. Give me a break. I don't like to have my picture taken, I almost always escape paparazzi," he said. answered online. "I never post photos that are not on stage, but I promise that I have cute, cuter clothes than this candy jacket."
When a follower replied: "Honey, we only want THE BEST PERIOD FOR YOU!", Ariana understood.
"I know that, but they have never seen me like never before,quot; explained. "I promise that I look pretty here in my own world. I haven't even been able to wear a pair of crap boots lately because of the traumatic image I have in my head of these uh … tik tok & # 39; interpreters & # 39; ".
Fans will be excited to know that Ariana will come out in style at the 2020 Grammy Awards later this month when she performs on the most important music night.
The Recording Academy confirmed the news on Instagram earlier this week. Other artists include the Jonas brothers, Demi lovato Y Camila Cabello.
Ariana's next performance will be even more special for fans after the singer stopped attending and performing at last year's show.
"I offered 3 different songs. It's about collaboration. It's about feeling supported. It's about art and honesty. Not politics. Don't do favors or play games. It's just a game for all of you," Ariana explained online. "And I'm sorry, but that's not what music is for me."
She added: "I hope that helps everyone understand my decision. I am still grateful for this year's recognition." Fortunately, it is a new year with new opportunities. We are eager to see what you have in the store!
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!
