Ariana Grande reacts to criticism about her outfit

The singer of & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; She responds to her Twitter followers who criticized her for wearing similar garments often every time the shutters saw her.

Ariana Grande He has begged fans to "take a break" after being criticized for always wearing "the same two outfits" in paparazzi photos.

The successful singer of "7 Rings" has become well known for her preference for baggy and oversized shirts and thigh boots, which makes fans on social media point out that the 26-year-old girl "has worn the same Combo boots / long shirt for years. "

After resuming the scrutiny, Ariana went to her Twitter page to close the discussion, writing: "Thank God, I'm a singer then …"

"Give me a break. I don't like to have my picture taken, I almost always escape paparazzi," he continued. "I never post photos that aren't on stage, but I promise I have nice clothes."

Ariana continued to insist that, although she knows that her fans only want "the best" for her, she is doing everything possible to avoid scrutiny in her daily life.

"They've never seen me like never before. I promise that I look pretty here in my own world. I haven't even been able to wear a pair of crappy boots lately because of the traumatic image I have in my head. These uh …. tik tok & # 39; interpreters & # 39 ;. "

Despite the inclination of the "Sweetener" star for more relaxed looks, he previously told US Vogue magazine. UU. That she uses her stage costumes and her high ponytail to convey an "exaggerated version" of herself.