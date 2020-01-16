Are you the best defender of Britney Spears Yoga? Singer shares new yoga video

Make a stop on the Instagram account of Britney Spears and you will notice something: each of her yoga videos gets a lot of visits. Although there are some who could say that it is because she does yoga in a bikini, but if you read the comments, you will notice something else. People love Britney Spears teaching yoga! They are really impressed with the movements you can perform (Britney could easily jump from a sun salutation to a separation if she wanted to) and her yoga movements are impressive. For months, fans have asked Britney to post a formal video of yoga exercises so they can also learn how to take care of their body in the same way that Britney takes care of his.

There is another reason why Britney is one of the best defenders of yoga. It is no secret that Britney has dealt with her fair share of emotional problems and fans have seen her use yoga to create balance and harmony in her life. Britney herself speaks regularly about the importance of her yoga practice for her well-being.

Britney not only promotes the physical advantages of yoga for the body, but also the emotional and spiritual benefits of the practice.

In a new video that Britney shared with her 23.3 million followers, she left the next subtitle.

Another day in yoga … Consistency is the key. With me it is like a prayer. What a nice day …. God speed and God bless you 👗🦋🌸👒☘️💅🐠👠👗👙👙

Britney Spears' yoga video has more than 1 million views. You can watch the video that Britney shared on the next player.

Britney always wears her sneakers when she does her yoga routine and if she watches all her videos she will see why. Britney's yoga routine is not your typical, slower and more meditative version. In many of Britney's videos, she is doing yoga with her trainer / boyfriend Sam Asghari and there is a strong acrobatic element in the routines.

Britney is not only a singer, but a dancer with experience in gymnastics. She brings a lot to her yoga sessions and has a unique experience that most yoga instructors simply don't have.

What you think? Could you train with Britney Spears and let me teach you yoga?



