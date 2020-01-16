Are Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal planning a summer wedding in Goa?

Rumors have spread about the wedding of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The couple, reports suggest, plans to get married this May and the destination is Goa. It will be a big and fat Punjabi wedding.

Natasha has been seen with Varun on several occasions, be it city B events or screenings. The couple even went on vacation together. In addition, the two brought New Year's Eve at a Swiss resort in the company of each other.

A producer told a news portal: “Apparently, Varun and Natasha plan to get married in May of this year. It will be a great summer wedding, which will last more than a week, with all events, including mehendi, sangeet and reception, and mainly in Goa, in a luxury hotel or at a beach resort. By the way, Varun's brother and director, Rohit Dhawan, had married Jaanvi eight years ago at Park Hyatt in Goa. Some big Bollywood big shots have been informed to keep some dates free between the second and third week of May, although those dates are also a very well kept secret. But it won't be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun's wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood! "

Varun's wedding is expected to be attended by all of David Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan's friends from Bollywood, along with Varun's friends and colleagues such as Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and his family, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor , Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and others. Currently, Varun's family is sorting the guest list for the big wedding.

The source added: “The remake of Coolie No. 1 is a big and very important movie for David, Varun and Rohit, since they are also producing it with Vashu Bhagnani. They will take out all the stops for the commercialization and promotion of the film from March and once it opens, there will be time in everyone's hands to celebrate a wedding. Varun's birthday is April 24 and his wedding date can be announced that day, as it is a special day. Although Varun has signed Shashank Khaitan's comic thriller, Mr. Lele, which can start in March, can take some time off in May, publish the release of Coolie No. 1. Apparently, Varun is working on those dates to take some time. Outside to get married and then go on a honeymoon. Designer Manish Malhotra, very close to Varun and his family, can design his wedding attire. Natasha is an extremely talented designer, owner of the Natasha Dalal label, which specializes in wedding dresses. Then she can design his. ” Exciting, right?