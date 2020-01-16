Antonio Dawkins: from homeless to university graduates and beyond

Antonio Dawkins had his "procedure,quot; in a science.

He always made sure to take a shower after soccer practice. He walked outside with his teammates before duplicating himself, saying he forgot something in the children's physical education locker room. When he left, he opened the door. Then he waited outside, avoiding occasional questions saying he was waiting for his trip home.

There was no ride. Most of the time, there was no home. When everyone left, Dawkins walked to the outside entrance of the locker room. He would enter, close the door behind him and settle for the night.

Dawkins hid the fact that he had no home for coaches and teammates at Fort Mill High School (S.C.), which had been, from time to time, since he was a freshman. He felt comfortable enough around, but not enough to reveal the difficulties he faced once the school day ended.

"It's easy to say I could have obtained help," Dawkins told Sporting News. "Sixteen, 17, 18, that's one of the most embarrassing things, come to someone and say:" Hey, my family and I have no home, can you take me? "

When Dawkins first arrived in Fort Mill in December 2012, her mother, Brandy Freeman, worked in a contract job that allowed her, Dawkins and her younger sister to stay at a hotel near the school. When he lost his job, he stayed with his family in North Carolina, too far away for Dawkins to find reliable transportation. Then he would stay with friends, if possible. It was not always like that.

During a stretch of one week, he slipped into the locker room at night to have a place to sleep.

"If I can, I will try to go to one of my friends' houses," Dawkins said. "If not, then I have to do my normal procedure."

Dawkins no longer has to hide the circumstances of his home life: he is no longer homeless after leaving Bluefield College (W.Va.), where he played football and in December 2018 he graduated with degrees in interdisciplinary studies and mass communications.

Dawkins acknowledges that he wouldn't be where he is today if he hadn't opened up to his coaches and teammates at Fort Mill. And, he said, he wouldn't be here without football.

Antonio Dawkins sits where he sometimes slept in the Fort Mill children's locker room.



Off the field, Dawkins was silent, at least about his home life. In him, there was no one stronger. He loved the sense of belonging that the Fort Mill football team gave him. He loved to line up in the corner, chewing on the receivers he faced every day in practice.

Those few hours after school were a precious distraction. During the day, Dawkins was worried about how he would get home after school or where he would spend the night. He was worried about finding something to eat or keeping the secret about his homelessness.

Those problems disappeared in the field of practice. But not always, and never at all.

"There were many times that I thought about what was going to happen once I stopped practicing, where I would go and things like that," Dawkins said. "At the times when I started thinking about that during practice, I would have bad practice."

It was at one of those moments that former Fort Mill defensive coordinator Bill Geiler pulled Dawkins aside.

"Coach Geiler told me:" Sink or swim, "and since then he has stayed with me," Dawkins said. "He simply told me:" Either you sink or swim. "Succeed or you will become like everyone else you've seen. I don't have too many options. Either I'm different, I'm going to college, doing my thing or becoming a failure .

"I told him I wanted to swim."

It was a day after practice that the coaches finally understood Dawkins' fight. They asked the players if any leader wanted to address the team. Dawkins stood in front of his teammates to speak, but discovered that he couldn't. His body was taking over, betraying the secret he had tried to keep.

Not long after, Dawkins sat down with Geiler and Fort Mill coach Ed Susi to explain his situation.

"We think:" What do we have to do to help this child? "Because I was very proud," said Susi, now an offensive coordinator at Lancaster High School (South Carolina). "That's a very difficult thing for any high school child to say:" Hi, coach, I haven't eaten, I haven't showered, I haven't done this or that. "

The trainers made sure to load Dawkins with protein bars during breakfast and lunch. Before Freeman lost his job, he would receive transportation from the trainers, or they would give his teammates petrol money so they could take him home.

In the spring semester of Dawkins' last year at Fort Mill, Freeman was able to find work again. That allowed him to rent a house across the street from the school. Sometimes they ran out of electricity, water or heat. It didn't matter: Together, they called it their home.

"I thought," Antonio, we have a house, "Freeman told SN." He said, "I don't care what it looks like, yes, yes, we have a house and it's just across the street."

"I won't be late for school anymore."

The house was an immediate relief for Freeman and his family, he said, but he cannot rule out the role that Fort Mill High School played in helping to support his son.

“I think his coaches could see that we were trying to make it work and that they were willing to help him in every way possible. Fort Mill was great, ”Freeman said. “They were a great school. I think it was part of the trip it was supposed to be. It did not happen by chance. It was ordered for us to be there. ”

Antonio Dawkins outside the house that his mother used to rent when he was in high school.



Antonio Dawkins outside the house that his mother used to rent when he was in high school (Karisa Maxwell / Sporting News).

With that support, Dawkins was able to perform better in the classroom. His stops at previous schools (Fort Mill was the sixth high school he attended) still affected his overall average, but in every way he became an excellent student.

And soccer player.

When Dawkins first arrived at Fort Mill, he was confused with a sophomore because of his size: "He was a small boy," Susi said, but a year and a half and 30 pounds of muscle later, he became one of the best creators of Fort Mill games. Three times he earned defensive player honors of the week as a senior, placing four interceptions and eight passes defended.

Those efforts did not go unnoticed.

Dawkins remembers how, at first, he refused to be excited to attend college. Also remember the moment when the fantasy became tangible. He came home one day, long after he played his last hit at Fort Mill, to see a great package from Chowan University at his door. He and his best friend Tee Muhammad took him inside and saw for themselves: a scholarship offer.

Cried tears of joy. And when Freeman found out, she cried too.

"It was as if we had won the lottery," Freeman said.

The offers began to arrive: from Limestone College, Ave Maria University, Newberry College, Mercer and Campbell, among others. Football, which was once a distraction for Dawkins, was now a means of escape. But he had another milestone to achieve first.

"For me, graduating from high school, for my family, I was happy," said Dawkins. “As far as I was concerned, what was going through my head was, I was supposed to do that. This is part of the trip. "

The next step was for Dawkins to attend Division III Bethany College, a small liberal arts school in West Virginia, to begin his college football career in 2014. Two years later, feeling that he had achieved all he could there, he transferred to the Central NC Division I. But the scenario in Durham, North Carolina, was too familiar and offered too many distractions and chances of getting into trouble. Through the recommendation of a coach, he transferred to play at NAIA Bluefield College. In the rural setting of Bluefield, West Virginia, Dawkins was able to keep the focus on the school.

While there, he lived in a three-bedroom apartment on campus, far from the locker room where he once rested his head. He made the Dean's List every semester (something he had accomplished at Bethany and N.C. Central, too). Dawkins, who at one time wondered where his next meal would come from, could choose when and what he wanted to eat (because he hopes to play professionally, it was and still is a mixture of salmon, sweet potatoes, brown rice and spinach). )

Antonio Dawkins in the field for Bluefield.



Antonio Dawkins in the Bluefield field (Christian Simpson / Sporting News).

On the soccer field, the same tenacity that Dawkins showed in Fort Mill helped him become a standout for the Rams, who boasted one of the best pass defenses of the NAIA in 2017 with him in high school. In two seasons, he compiled 55 tackles, 17 passes defended, two interceptions (one returned for touchdown), three recoveries of loose ball and two forced loose balls.

His magnetic personality, competitive nature and hard work attracted people to him. But, as in Fort Mill, he kept the circumstances of his education secret.

"I didn't know about his education until an article came out last summer about him and I couldn't believe what had happened because you didn't know it now," Bluefield coach Dewey Lusk told SN. "It's not that he doesn't want you to know, but he doesn't have that in his sleeve either."

With the Dawkins story now open, he hopes to serve as an inspiration for children who are going through equally difficult circumstances, to show that "you don't have to become what you are seeing or your surroundings."

That is the decision that Dawkins faced in Fort Mill: "Sinking or swimming." Now he openly admits that he almost made the wrong decision.

"I really didn't see a future in too much of anything," Dawkins said. "I felt that everything was failing."

More than six years later, Dawkins is no longer homeless. He is engaged. He graduated from university. He eventually wants to use his education to start a marketing company, appropriate enough, to create exposure for small businesses.

Regardless of what your future holds, those who know you best have nothing but confidence in it. How could they not, after seeing what they have overcome?

“He will do well. No matter what you get in, it will be fine, ”Susi said. “I hate to say that having all that adversity made him what he is today, but he made the right decisions. You cannot say that of many types that would be in your situation. "

Freeman said: "He has so much momentum, so much desire to succeed, that I don't see him fail. … It's going to be great anyway."

Dawkins has options in the future. He aspires to play football professionally, has taken him here, and knows the inherent difficulty of trying that feat.

In August 2019, Dawkins told SN that he had signed with the China Arena Football League for a season as a Beijing Lions player. He contacted SN in January 2020 to tell him that he had signed with the Bears of the Professional American Football League. The LFA has signed a non-binding letter of intent to partner with the Canadian Football League, where Dawkins intends to play after the 2020 LFA season.

But then, he has faced more difficult obstacles. This is simply the following.

"I know I'm going to have to work 10 times harder than anyone," said Dawkins. "That's all I've had to do in my life."

