Antonio Brown's BM lurking on Instagram of his new GF, saying he begs her to marry him

The former New England Patriots player allegedly begged his baby, Chelsie Kyriss, to marry him before being fired by his NFL agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Antonio Brown allegedly begged her baby mom Chelsie Kyriss to go home and marry him. "I'm pretty sure he asked me yesterday morning for a text message to come home and get married, but all I could do was laugh at that," he said before adding that the public "knows very little about all the situation".

Chelsie talked about the alleged proposal on Instagram. However, instead of writing on her own, she took her loving rival Stephanie AcevedoThe page, giving the impression that he was stalking his baby dad's new girlfriend.

When asked why she was lurking on Stephanie's page, Chelsie said she was only there because people kept tagging her.

Antonio Brown and Stephanie have been exhibiting their public affection since they met in December, but Chelsie insisted that she is not jealous. "I told him to stay with him," he said in Stephanie's comments section. To a fan who wanted me to be with Antonio again, she replied: "Be happy! I'm fine, trust me."

When it was first made public with Stephanie in December, Chelsie also responded in Stephanie's comments section to a person who labeled her while criticizing Antonio for not being loyal. "I've never been and never will be! The tricks are for kids [laughs]," he wrote.

The drama began when he was released by two NFL teams after accusations of sexual assault against him. He later declared "no more white woman 2020," threw Chelsie, the mother of her three children, and even slapped her with an eviction notice.

While waiting for NFL news, he tried to rap and then introduced his new white girlfriend, Stephanie, on social media.

He apparently didn't care about his reputation at all, since he hit the heads with the cops and cursed them while facing his baby mom. As a result, Police Youth Athletic League severed ties with him and returned his donation.

"We did not want our youth to be subject to this kind of behavior or to emulate Mr. Brown's actions," the organization said. "We will not take money from a donor that we cannot make our youth proud or represent our organization."

The soccer player reached a new low since his agent dropped him recently. Drew Rosenhaus. After defending him throughout his drama with the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots, the agent had enough and refused to work with him again until he got professional help.