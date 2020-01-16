Andy Murray, injury blow, discards it from the events of Montpellier and Rotterdam | Tennis news

Murray: I don't want to hurry or put a timeline on my recovery





Andy Murray will be out for longer than expected

Andy Murray retired from two other tournaments while continuing to recover from the pelvic problem that forced him to miss the Australian Open.

Murray announced at the end of last month that he would not be doing the Down Under trip, as he did not want to rush back from the bruises on the bones that first arose in the November Davis Cup finals.

At that time, it was thought that he was a minor, since Murray and the British team originally explained his absence from all games except one in Madrid as a lack of physical condition, after a break after the birth of his third child.

However, Murray has announced that he will not be able to play either at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier in early February or at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam the following week.

The Scotsman said: "Bone bruising is taking longer to heal than previously thought, so I won't play in Montpellier or Rotterdam in February.

"I don't want to rush anything or put a timeline on my recovery.

"I will listen to my body and step back on the field to compete when the time is right."

Andy Murray won the European Open in Antwerp last year

Currently, Murray is working in the gym with his team and posted a positive image on social media on Thursday, accompanied by the legend: "Grinding."

However, having obtained a good position in 2020 after winning his first ATP title after a hip surgery in Antwerp in October, he has now been forced to leave the field again for a fairly long period.