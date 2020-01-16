American family trapped in Saudi Arabia while the father is on trial

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Five months after Saudi Arabia released a doctor with dual Saudi-American citizenship from jail, he and seven family members are still unable to leave the kingdom while on trial for charges the United States claims not They have merit, a son and an old man, said a State Department official.

Saudi authorities detained the doctor, Walid Fitaihi, during what they called an anti-corruption campaign in late 2017 and released him pending trial last summer. He told confidants that Saudi jailers tortured him. Authorities confiscated his family's passports, leaving eight American Saudi citizens stuck in the kingdom, the son and the official said.

"My family's freedoms have been taken," the son, Ahmed Fitaihi, 27, from California, said by telephone.

While US diplomats have worked to restore the rights of Dr. Fitaihi and his family, President Trump has never spoken publicly about his case, leaving his son wondering why he hasn't received the same attention from the White House than other Americans detained abroad.

"President Trump has a great track record in saving Americans, so why hasn't he saved my dad?" Ahmed Fitaihi said.