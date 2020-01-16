Alyson Hannigan was once a traumatized Girl Scout

Alyson Hannigan may be the host of the Food Network Girl Scout Cookie Championship, but not because she was a successful Girl Scout Cookie seller.
In fact, Hannigan was basically traumatized by the only time she tried to sell cookies, as she shared with reporters on the winter press tour of the TV Critics Association on Thursday while promoting the new program, which makes bakers compete to turn the explorer girls cookies into more decadent desserts.
"I was a very short-lived Girl Scout," he said. "I didn't represent them very well, because I was super excited and I still remember receiving my list of (orders), and going to my neighbors and doing everything. And I was very proud and very excited and then, my mother and had a different opinion about who should keep the list while we waited for the cookies. And she could keep the list. But then, in her memory, she thought I had the list. "
"Then, when Girl Scout Cookies arrived and arrived, we couldn't find the list," he continued. "And then I had to go to each neighbor and say: & # 39; I'm so sorry. I lost the list. Could you tell me what cookies you asked for? & # 39; And then, when we moved to California, when I was packing his office, He found the list, many years later. But that was quite traumatic for me, and that was the end of my Girl Scout cookies. "
So why, asked a journalist, is she a good presenter of a Girl Scout cookie program?
"Well, because my love for Girl Scout cookies didn't end, so I've been eating them every year of my life," he said, and his co-star, Judge Nacho Aguirre, suggested that it's because it's his chance. to remake
"So now, on national television, he will sell many cookies," he said.
"I'm an expert on cookies, I just don't know who I sold the cookies to," Hannigan said.
"They took away his badge, his badge & # 39; where the list goes & # 39;" Aguirre joked. "They just took it."
The show begins with five contestants, and they start in a preheat where they do something to sell, and go to a public place where the public decides which two contestants are eliminated. The remaining three continue with the final challenge, and the judges decide the winner. The prize is an outdoor adventure and a supply of Girl Scout cookies for a year, although no one was very sure what that last part meant.
"There was a lot of discussion about, for example, how do you calculate the supply of Girl Scout cookies for a year?" Hannigan said. "Because, you know, it depends on how many people are in your family, if you're going to watch some TV …"
Whatever it means, we'll take it!
Girl Scout Cookie Championship premieres on Monday, February 3 on the Food Network.