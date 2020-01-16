Alyson Hannigan was once a traumatized Girl Scout

Alyson Hannigan may be the host of the Food Network Girl Scout Cookie Championship, but not because she was a successful Girl Scout Cookie seller.

In fact, Hannigan was basically traumatized by the only time she tried to sell cookies, as she shared with reporters on the winter press tour of the TV Critics Association on Thursday while promoting the new program, which makes bakers compete to turn the explorer girls cookies into more decadent desserts.

"I was a very short-lived Girl Scout," he said. "I didn't represent them very well, because I was super excited and I still remember receiving my list of (orders), and going to my neighbors and doing everything. And I was very proud and very excited and then, my mother and had a different opinion about who should keep the list while we waited for the cookies. And she could keep the list. But then, in her memory, she thought I had the list. "