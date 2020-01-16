Alicia Keys wears a braid so long that she embarrasses Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is not the only one who gives Rapunzel a run for her money. While Kylie brings her hair to her knees, Alicia Keys takes her hair to her feet! Alicia's long braid is not new and fans have known that she has been wearing the long braid for months, but has been wearing it over her head, which has reduced its length. In a new photo that Alicia shared with her 17.7 million Instagram followers, Alicia was sitting at a table and the braid could be seen from behind. The braid not only reached the ground, but dragged it. Alicia has been wearing multiple braided hairstyles designed by celebrity stylist Nai’vasha.

Na’ivasha has shared several photos of Alicia Keys on her Instagram account where she shows the latest looks she has designed for her clients. Alicia is known for her natural beauty and challenges many standards and expectations of beauty and there are many photos with Alicia wearing long braids on the Na’ivasha site.

Alicia doesn't wear much heavy makeup, and the Grammy-winning music artist is known for making statements about the unrealistic expectations that social networks can have about girls. Alicia does not need to wear makeup because it is a natural beauty, but there is no doubt that when she does, people are surprised at how beautiful the singer is.

Although there are many photos of Alice with her braided hair, it will be difficult to find a celebrity makeup artist whose Instagram is full of photos of Alice's beautiful face. It seems that she is simply not interested in putting on makeup for big events. When Alicia puts on makeup, she can turn to Romy Soleimani, known as Romy Glow, who keeps her appearance very light and natural.

You can see the photo of the braid to Alicia's floor below.

Here is another picture of Alice with her long braid.

Here is a video of Alice for Billboard where her braid is adorned with musical notes.

What do you think about Alicia Keys's position on makeup? Would you like to see Alicia completely make up one of these days with a bold eye shadow and lipstick?

What do you think of Alicia's super long hair? Is she the new Rapunzel?



