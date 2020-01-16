Aidy Bryant talks about her "weird and wild,quot; connection with Meghan McCain

Fun fact: Aidy Bryant Y Meghan McCainWe went to high school together!

It is common knowledge that Meghan is a native of the great state of Arizona, after all, her late father John McCain He was the senator for the state for almost 20 years. But most people don't know that. Saturday night live The star Aidy Bryant is also Arizonan. In fact, the two transplants in New York City lived in Phoenix and attended Xavier College Preparatory, home of the crocodiles.

Aidy tells him Today& # 39; s Willie Geist about this experience in an exclusive interview, in which she jokes that she and Meghan are "Arizona girls,quot; from beginning to end. "Isn't that so strange and wild?", He reflects, adding that they didn't know each other exactly, since, if his memory serves him correctly, Meghan was a senior student when she was a freshman.

%MINIFYHTML112f97d791e7e84ddd15c7bae9e6995d13% %MINIFYHTML112f97d791e7e84ddd15c7bae9e6995d14%

The comedian shares: "You know, his dad had a computer lab that bears his name, mine unfortunately did not."