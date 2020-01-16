Actress Brittany Curran engaged with James Ingram

%MINIFYHTML7a5edf7e79c65b6e02421b4f3342710d11% %MINIFYHTML7a5edf7e79c65b6e02421b4f3342710d12%

The & # 39; The Magicians & # 39; actress reveals that her boyfriend, music producer James Ingram, asked the big question at her favorite castle Chateau De Chambord in France.

"The Wizards"star Brittany Curran He is engaged.

The 29-year-old actress, who plays Fen on the hit Syfy show, told People that her music producer boyfriend James Ingram He asked the question in Paris, France, last weekend at his "favorite castle" – Chateau De Chambord.

While Brittany initially had no idea that James was going to propose marriage, she realized when she asked two French women to take a picture in front of the castle and then turned to her and asked if the moment was a "dream come true reality".

"I knew instantly," he smiled. "I thought, & # 39; Yes! & # 39; Then he reached into his pocket, knelt down, took out a Tiffany box and said," Do you want to marry me? "