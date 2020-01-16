Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, talks about their relationship

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is a young party girl, without fear of saying what she thinks. He is also open about his life in social networks. Today, in an interview with an agency, Ira Khan was sincere about his relationship and why he chooses to be open about it on social media. The girl has been dating Mishaal Kripalani (composer, producer and artist) for two years. She said: “I wasn't trying to be open about it. I was just publishing what I wanted to publish. I try to keep my account pages as real as possible … It depends on the type of person you are … I wasn't trying to be open, but I wasn't trying to hide anything either. "

Ira made her directorial debut last year with the theater production, Medea de Eurípides. The play was an adaptation of the Greek tragedy of Euripides, Medea, and stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.