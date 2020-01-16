A week with Beef, part two: Andrew Johnston relaxed for the new season | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLd52bea78a0e932c88b64e3bcb223468411% %MINIFYHTMLd52bea78a0e932c88b64e3bcb223468412%







Andrew "Beef,quot; Johnston refuses to push himself too hard in 2020 after returning to action at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

In the last installment of our three-part interview with the fan favorite, Johnston talked about his plans for the coming months and his expectations for the next season.

Johnston missed the last weeks of the 2019 campaign to be home with his fiancé, Jodie Valencia, who gave birth to his first child in early December, with the world No. 155 leaving his clubs in his purse for a large part of extended rest.

The 30-year-old only returned to practice in the New Year, but still managed to publish an opening round 69 in Abu Dhabi, with Johnston taking a more relaxed approach at the beginning of the year.

Johnston announced its partnership with PUMA Golf on Wednesday

Speaking before the event in his association announcement with PUMA Golf, Beef said: "In general, I return to things quickly, so I'm not too worried. For me it's just a case of appearing, playing and re-entering that.

"The beginning of the year can always be a little fun for the first two events, because they are big events, but I'm not really trying to push them too hard. It's a long season, so I don't want to put everything in these upcoming events because they are The first of the year.

"I will play Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and then I will play Oman and Qatar, but that is as far as I have mapped so far. Things can change so fast and I have never liked to plan ahead too.

As I get closer to Oman and Qatar, I will evaluate what is happening and how the first two events have gone and I might want to add another one here or there. I think it's a balancing act with the schedule because it's a long season and you have to keep up.

Johnston is a charismatic character on the European tour.

"Sometimes you want to play another event and what better fitness for a game, so there are other times when you want to get one. It's always trying to find the right balance between being ready but rested at the same time."

Johnston fell to the world number 337 after a failed cut at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in July, but again rose in the world ranking with fourth quarters tied at both the Scottish Open and the Italian Open, with & # 39; Beef & # 39; hoping to build on that race in the coming months

"I would definitely love to have another victory," added Johnston, who won the Spanish Open in 2016. "Definitely how to get the world rankings a little lower. I made a good dent in that during the second half of last season. ". , so it would be nice to keep that in the right direction.

Johnston recorded four results in the top 10 in seven starts in the second half of 2019

"Personally, what I most want to see about myself is that I am getting better with my processes. Understanding my swing more, understanding more my short game and what I learned from last season is that the more I know and the better it is, the more Easy be on the golf course.

"If it's not quite right, then I can chat with Pete, my caddy, and just balance it. Really understanding my swing is the big goal, and then I hope we can have some good rounds in tournaments."