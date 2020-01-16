A record 45 million need urgent food aid in South Africa: UN | News

A record 45 million people in South Africa, mostly women and children, face severe food insecurity caused by drought, floods and economic disorder, the World Food Program (WFP) said on Thursday. Un.

"This hunger crisis is on a scale we have not seen before and the evidence shows that it will get worse," he said. Lola Castro WFP Regional Director for Southern Africa, in a statement.

Food insecurity defined by the United States Department of Agriculture It is the lack of constant access to enough food for an active and healthy life.

The UN agency warned that it secured only $ 205 million of the $ 489 million it requires, saying that families across the region already skipped meals, took children out of school, sold precious assets and borrowed to avoid agricultural losses

With temperatures rising to twice the world average and most of their food produced by subsistence farmers totally dependent on less and less reliable rains, South Africa has had only one normal growing season in the past five years, he said WFP

Low growth, population growth, drought and floods have combined to worsen food insecurity in the region.

"If we don't receive the necessary funds, we will have no choice but to help less than the needy and with less," Castro said.

Women and children suffer

The countries most affected by the drought were Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

According to UN figures, almost half of the 15 million people in Zimbabwe live in a state of chronic food insecurity.

Wildlife has also suffered with more than 200 elephants who starved to death in Zimbabwe in just three months last year.

20% of the population of Lesotho, affected by drought, and about 10% of Namibians also suffer from food insecurity.

In October, the Zambian Red Cross said the drought had left some 2.3 million people facing "severe food insecurity."

Zambia was long known as the region's barn, but recurrent drought has reduced water reserves at the Kariba hydroelectric dam, the main source of energy.

Across the region, women and children are the most affected by the lack of food.

Fighting with hunger

Meanwhile, experts forecast more warm and dry weather in the coming months, predicting another bad harvest.

The situation could decrease further, as the dry season may last longer than usual, affecting the annual cereal harvest in April.

WFP plans to provide assistance during the high season to 8.3 million people in areas facing hunger crisis.

He called on the international community to accelerate both emergency assistance to millions of desperately hungry people in southern Africa, as well as long-term investment to allow vulnerable people in the region to resist the increasingly severe effects of climate change.

In response to the crisis, the European Commission said Thursday that it is mobilizing a $ 25.4 million humanitarian aid package to support emergency food needs and vulnerable people in Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Zambia and Zimbabwe.