A guide for all Selena Gomez tattoos and their special meanings

Selena Gomez is having funny with his new ink
The 27-year-old singer debuted with a tattoo on her neck, in honor of her newly released album, Rare. Gomez showed his new ink overnight on Instagram, publishing a video and a photo of his tattoo "Rare,quot;, made by the famous tattoo artist Bang Bang.
"I did it again @bangbangnyc (butterfly emoji) weird," Gomez wrote in the Instagram post.
As to why the Disney student chose the neck area for her new ink, Bang Bang tells E! News: "I think she always had her neck in mind, so we tried a few different points, but then we decided to use her neck just below her jaw. After placing it there, she instantly said that she loved him & # 39; ".
The tattoo artist adds: "She felt it would be something easy to cover if she ever did an acting job, she would only need a small spot of makeup to cover and that was her only concern to put it in a prominent place."
Bang Bang, who calls Gomez "wonderful," also tells E! The news that the singer was in an "incredible,quot; mood while doing the tattoo.
"I was excited. When I did his prayer hands tattoo about a month ago, we were listening to his album," shares Bang Bang. "And it's stressful trying to criticize your own work before the world sees it, and this time I realized that I was really happy with that. He said it was his best album."
Over the years, Gomez has presented a series of new tattoos, each with a special meaning. Let's take a look at the messages behind Gomez's ink!
Musical note
"It's a musical note," Gomez said. Access Hollywood in 2012. "Everyone thought it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence on my life." He also added: "They gave me the name of a singer, I'm a singer and many other personal reasons. So, that's what I got."
Your first neck tattoo
That same year, Gomez had a neck tattoo with Roman numerals for number 76, made by Bang Bang. The artist said about the tattoo, through Daily Mail, "The tattoo was a tribute to a family member who, according to her, means a lot to her."
"SUN,quot;
Over the years, there have been a series of rumors about Gomez's tattoo behind his left ear. At first, many fans believed it was the letter "J,quot;, a nod to his former love, Justin Bieber. It was also rumored that it was a tiny "g,quot; in honor of Pastor Chad Veach's daughter, Georgia. However, it's like "g,quot; represents Gomez's sister, Gracie.
Sunshine
Gomez has a tattoo of the word "sun,quot; on his right foot. In 2016, the singer of "Lose You to Love Me,quot; published a Photo with his grandmother, writing: "Nana is my sunbeam." So, it is believed that Gomez ink is a tribute to his grandmother.
Thigh Tattoo
Gomez debuted with a tattoo on the thigh of hands praying at the 2019 American Music Awards. The ink was made by Bang Bang Tattoo.
Love yourself
In 2014, the singer of "Come & Get It,quot; worked with the artist Bang Bang on a tattoo on his back. "Its meaning translates as & # 39; Love yourself & # 39;", Bang Bang told E! News at the time of the Gomez script tattoo. The Disney student ink is believed to be an Arabic translation of the phrase "Love yourself first."
Om
It is believed that Gomez, seen here in a photo with his friends in 2016, has an Om symbol tattooed on his left hip. The symbol is often a representation of peace and conscience.
BFF tattoos
In honor of his best friends, Gomez and his three friends got matching tattoos. "# 4 because these women have been by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you, ladies," Gomez wrote on Instagram in 2018. "All of you inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to God and we've already lived the craziest story together. I can't wait for 50 more !! Ps @ raquellestevens had a real panic attack, it's a point! "
# one
Gomez and her friend Courtney also got # 1 matching tattoos.
Semicolon
In 2017, Gomez and 13 reasons why the stars Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman got matching semicolon tattoos. Tattoos are a reference to mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
My arrow points to you
Gomez and singer Julia Michaels got matching ink in honor of Julia's birthday in November. "It's tattooed … my arrow points to you forever," Gomez wrote next to an image of the arrow tattoo in Instagram's story.
So weird
In honor of his new album, Gomez got a tattoo on his neck "RARE,quot;. "I think she always had her neck in mind, so we tried a few different points, but then we decided on her neck just below her jaw," tattoo artist Bang Bang told E! News. "After placing it there, she instantly said that & # 39; I loved him & # 39;".
A date to remember
Shortly before releasing his album, RareGomez revealed that he had made a tattoo of the date of kidney surgery he had in 2017. As fans will remember, Gomez announced in 2017 that he had received a kidney transplant from his friend, France Raisa. Gómez's new tattoo can be seen in a photo posted on Instagram.
