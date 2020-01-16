A guide for all Selena Gomez tattoos and their special meanings

Selena Gomez is having funny with his new ink

The 27-year-old singer debuted with a tattoo on her neck, in honor of her newly released album, Rare. Gomez showed his new ink overnight on Instagram, publishing a video and a photo of his tattoo "Rare,quot;, made by the famous tattoo artist Bang Bang.

"I did it again @bangbangnyc (butterfly emoji) weird," Gomez wrote in the Instagram post.

As to why the Disney student chose the neck area for her new ink, Bang Bang tells E! News: "I think she always had her neck in mind, so we tried a few different points, but then we decided to use her neck just below her jaw. After placing it there, she instantly said that she loved him & # 39; ".

The tattoo artist adds: "She felt it would be something easy to cover if she ever did an acting job, she would only need a small spot of makeup to cover and that was her only concern to put it in a prominent place."