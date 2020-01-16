7 found dead and 15 in captivity in religious sect in Panama

MEXICO CITY – The bodies of six children and a pregnant woman were found in a newly excavated grave in a remote, predominantly indigenous community on the Caribbean coast of Panama, possibly the victims of the sacrifice of a ritual performed by a religious sect, said the Panamanian authorities Thursday.

The victims were kidnapped from their homes by other community members, beaten and killed, said Rafael Baloyes, chief prosecutor of the Bocas del Toro province.

The woman was the mother of five of the children; the sixth child was a neighbor, Mr. Baloyes said. The children were aged between 1 and 17.

Authorities raided the community, Alto Terrón, on Wednesday after receiving a warning that people were being mistreated there, the prosecutor said, adding that officials saw a social media post about someone who was burned.