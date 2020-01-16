7 found dead and 15 in captivity in religious sect in Panama

MEXICO CITY – The bodies of six children and a pregnant woman were found in a newly excavated grave in a remote, predominantly indigenous community on the Caribbean coast of Panama, possibly the victims of the sacrifice of a ritual performed by a religious sect, said the Panamanian authorities Thursday.
The victims were kidnapped from their homes by other community members, beaten and killed, said Rafael Baloyes, chief prosecutor of the Bocas del Toro province.
The woman was the mother of five of the children; the sixth child was a neighbor, Mr. Baloyes said. The children were aged between 1 and 17.
Authorities raided the community, Alto Terrón, on Wednesday after receiving a warning that people were being mistreated there, the prosecutor said, adding that officials saw a social media post about someone who was burned.
Upon arrival, the police interrupted a disturbing religious ritual that took place inside an improvised church.
"There were people detained against their will, being mistreated," Mr. Baloyes recalled. One of the detainees was a naked woman.
The captives, who had been bound and beaten, were to be killed "if they did not repent of their sins," he said.
Fifteen people were rescued from captivity, authorities said. Ten suspects, nine adults and a minor, were arrested and placed under investigation on charges of deprivation of liberty, homicide and sexual abuse, authorities said.
One of the suspects was the grandfather of the children whose bodies were found in the grave.
Authorities also seized machetes "and other tools,quot; that were presumably used against the victims, according to a statement from the Public Ministry of Panama.
The suspects are members of an evangelical church called the New Light of God, authorities said.
Interviews with community members revealed that the sect began practicing rituals more than three months ago, Baloyes said, although the kidnapping and torture began only last Saturday, when a member of the sect claimed to have received a message from God.
Investigators have not found evidence of other victims or secret graves, the prosecutor added.
All victims and suspects were residents of Alto Terrón, a community in Ngäbe Buglé, an indigenous administrative region with high poverty rates. Authorities said the community was located on a densely wooded peninsula in western Panama, between the Caribbean Sea and the Chiriqui Lagoon.
Paulina Villegas contributed reporting