& # 39; You saw me being abused & # 39;

Prince Andrew's sexual abuse accuser, Virginia Roberts, has appeared on social media to make several accusations against Jeffrey Epstein's circle of friends, including Naomi Campbell. In the tweet on Thursday, January 16, the 36-year-old woman alleged that her friends knew what happened to her, but did not intervene to help.

Along with the publication, there were a couple of photos of Virginia attending the 31st birthday party of the British model in St. Tropez in 2001. She was 17 at the time, she simply rocked a pink blouse combined with jeans and wore her hair loose blonde There was also a picture of her posing with Prince Andrew on the floor of the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. The photo was taken in the same year.

Virginia wrote in the legend: "You saw me at your parties, you saw me at Epstein's houses, you saw me on the plane, you saw me cut my hair, you saw me on the streets, you saw me being abused. You saw me!" Then he named all the people shown in the photos, as well as a couple of hashtags that read "Awareness" and "Justice."

Virginia Roberts criticized Naomi Campbell.

Naomi has not yet responded to the accusation.

Last year, Virginia said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times at the home of her late friend Jeffrey while she was still a minor. In an interview, she said that Jeffrey brought her to London in 2001, when she was introduced to Andrew and accompanied her to a nightclub. As he remembered his time with Andre at the club, he said: "I was so disgusted by that, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected of me."

She continued: "In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that made me sick." Victoria also criticized Andrew's claim that a photograph of them together was manipulated by saying, "I'm calling BS for this. He knows what happened. I know what happened. And only one of us is telling the truth, and I know that It's me". ".