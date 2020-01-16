& # 39; They were massacred & # 39 ;: Panama religious sect kills 7 in ritual | Panama News

The bodies of six children and a pregnant woman were found in a clandestine well in Panama, where 10 members of a religious sect were arrested in connection with his murder, authorities said Thursday.

The bodies belonged to children aged between one and 17 years and a pregnant woman, who was the mother of five of them, said the attorney general's office.

Police released 14 members of the Ngabe Bugle indigenous group who had been tied and beaten with wooden clubs and Bibles.

On Thursday, local prosecutor Rafael Baloyes described on Tuesday the chilling scene investigators encountered when they crossed the jungle-covered hills towards the remote Ngabe Bugle indigenous community, near the Caribbean coast.

Alerted by three villagers who escaped and headed to a local hospital for treatment before, the police were prepared for something bad, but they were still surprised by what they found in an improvised "church,quot; on a ranch, where a little-known religious sect known as "The New Light of God,quot; was working.

"They were performing a ritual within the structure. In that ritual, there were people detained against their will, being mistreated," Baloyes said.

"All these rites were intended to kill them, if they did not repent of their sins," he said. "There was a naked person, a woman,quot; inside the building, where investigators found machetes, knives and a goat slaughtered ritually.

The rites had been going on since Saturday and had already resulted in deaths.

"Repent or die,quot;

Approximately one mile (two kilometers) from the church building, authorities found a newly excavated grave with the bodies of six children and an adult.

"They looked for this family to celebrate a ritual and massacred them, mistreated them, killed practically the whole family," Baloyes said, adding that one of the suspects in the murder is the grandfather of the children who were killed.

Apparently, the sect is relatively new in the area, and has only been operating locally for approximately three months.

But things reached a critical point on Saturday, when one of the church members had a vision.

"One of them said that God had given them a message," Baloyes said. That message apparently came down to making everyone regret or die.

The Ngabe Bugle are the largest indigenous group in Panama and suffer high rates of poverty and illiteracy.

It was not clear what beliefs or affiliations the "New Light of God,quot; church has. A well-established evangelical church known as Luz del Mundo ("Light of the world,quot;) said in a press release that it had no links to the case.

The area is so remote that helicopters had to be used to transport the injured to hospitals for treatment. They included at least two pregnant women and some children.