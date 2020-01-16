& # 39; The world is watching & # 39 ;: countries that mourn accident victims warn Iran | Canada news

Five countries whose citizens died when Iran shot down a passenger plane by mistake last week said that Tehran should pay compensation to the families of the victims and warned that the world is waiting for their response.

Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom said Thursday that Iran should conduct a "comprehensive, independent and transparent international investigation open to bereaved nations,quot; in a statement issued after a meeting of officials in London.

The plane was hit by a missile on January 8, shortly after it left Tehran on its way to Kiev.

Iran admitted on Saturday that it shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane by mistake, after initially denying it had a role in the incident.

The 176 people on board were killed, including 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens, as well as Iranians.

The five countries called on Iran to conduct the process of identifying victims with dignity and transparency, respecting the wishes of families regarding repatriation.

"The eyes of the international community are in Iran today. I think Iran has a choice and the world is looking," said Canada's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe. Champagne told reporters.

The bodies of all Ukrainians who died in the accident have been identified and will be transported back to Ukraine on January 19, the interior ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne (left) speaks during a press conference, standing next to (from left to right) the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Idrees Zaman, British deputy Andrew Murrison, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde, after a meeting of the International Coordination and Response Group for the families of the victims of the crashed flight in Iran, in the High Commission of Canada in London (Henry Nicholls / Reuters)

Countries said they welcomed Iran's commitment to date.

The majority of those traveling on Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 were Iranians or dual citizens, many of them students returning to their studies abroad or families returning to their homes after seeing relatives in Iran.

Many of the victims were academics, researchers and students linked to 19 Canadian universities.

The plane was shot down in the midst of intense tensions between Iran and the United States over the assassination of the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qassem Soleimani on January 3 in the United States. drone attack.

Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases that house US troops in retaliation for the murder of Soleimani, which the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had ordered.

The US allies have avoided blaming the Trump administration, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said victims of the accident would be alive today if tensions had not increased in the region.

"If there was no recent escalation in the region, those Canadians would now be home with their families. This is something that happens when there is conflict and war. The innocent are the most affected," Trudeau told Global News Television this week. .