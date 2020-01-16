& # 39; Constant rape & # 39 ;: the report highlights the child victims of the Syrian war | news from Syria

In the civil war in Syria, girls as young as nine have been raped and forced into sexual slavery. The children have been tortured, forced to receive military training and ordered to carry out murders in public. The children have been targeted by sniper shots and used as currency to extract bailouts.

The horrifying facts have been the focus of a new report published on Thursday by Syrian war researchers backed by the United Nations, a report that, for the first time, refers only to the plight of children trapped in the conflict.

The group behind the report, known as the Commission of Inquiry on Syria, has been analyzing and reporting human rights violations since shortly after the conflict erupted in 2011.

Investigators said in their report that abuse and violence against Syrian children goes well beyond being caught in the crossfire of the warring sides.

"After eight years of conflict, children in Syria have experienced constant violations of their rights: they continue to be killed, mutilated, injured and orphaned, enduring the worst part of the violence perpetrated by the war parties," the report said.

He did not offer a victim count among the children: the commission stopped counting the victims years ago, citing their inability to verify the figures in a country where the entrance has been blocked.

However, the report says that five million children have been displaced internally and outside Syria, "stripped of their childhood,quot; for rapes from all sides.

& # 39; Education is devastated & # 39;

Hanny Megally, a member of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria, told Al Jazeera that he was surprised at how little hope there seemed for Syrian children in the future.

"We are still seeing preventable deaths," he said, speaking from Geneva. "Education is devastated. We are talking about a generation that has lost schooling. How can they catch up?"

The Syrian government, Megally explained, often does not recognize the certificates of education of children who went to school in areas under the control of armed opposition groups.

He said that this results in children facing the process of restarting their education from scratch, seeking work in the streets as support for their families or being recruited by armed groups to fight.

"And so the victims become the perpetrators, although the children must first be seen as victims," ​​Megally said.

"The Syrian government requires urgent efforts to support as many children as possible so that they can return to (their) education," said UN commission member Karen AbuZayd.

"Armed groups that own territory must also act quickly to facilitate access to education," he added.

Mental trauma

The UN report also highlighted the mental trauma many children suffer from attacks, sieges, torture, detentions and escapes, and by losing their normal lifestyle.

"Many children have described how they suffer from severe sleep disorders, as well as feelings of insecurity, abandonment, revenge, frustration and fear," the commission said, summarizing 5,000 interviews with Syrian children and adults.

A photo of a drone shows Syrian children in a camp that houses displaced families due to attacks by the Assad government and Russia, while trying to live in harsh winter conditions in Idlib, Syria (Anadolu Agency)

The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is responsible for respecting human rights in his territory under international law, ignored such commitments, according to the report.

He cited pro-government fighters as "regularly attacking children who use sniper fire,quot; and deploying cluster munitions, thermobaric bombs and chemical weapons, "often against civilian objects such as schools and hospitals."

As with its previous reports, the three-member Investigation Commission listed recommendations for war parties, the Syrian government and the international community. But there are concerns that the report, like many others in the Syrian civil war, now in its ninth year, goes unnoticed and produces few concrete results.

"The first thing that can be done is for everyone to stop bombing schools and facilities that children desperately need to move forward," Hanny Megally said. "We need to observe the medical facilities and humanitarian assistance that children desperately need because they are dying."

"There is nothing that should prevent humanitarian assistance apart from bureaucracies, UN resolutions and lack of cooperation from the states," he added.

Children of ISIL fighters in prisons, camps.

The report also requested that thousands of children of combatants who fought for ISIL (also known as ISIS) be repatriated from Syria.

The report said the children were in a "particularly precarious,quot; situation as they often lacked official documents.

"This, in turn, endangers their rights to a nationality, hinders family reunification processes and puts them at greater risk of exploitation and abuse," the report said.

The UN says that about 28,000 children of foreign fighters live in Syrian camps, 20,000 of them from Iraq.

Thousands more are believed to be held in prisons, where adolescent children are being held along with adults.

The president of the UN commission, Paulo Pinheiro, said that the detention of children with adults was "a terrible violation,quot;, and urged the relevant governments to take measures to stop this.

"All this delay in not removing these children from these prisons is outrageous. It is a scandal," he said.

The UN commission asked governments to recognize documents issued by non-state actors, such as the ISIL group, and witness testimonies to allow children to obtain official documents.

After the collapse of the self-proclaimed ISIL caliphate last year, foreign fighters from almost 50 countries were arrested in Syria and Iraq.

Many of his relatives are detained in the overcrowded al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, home to around 68,000 and where more than 500 people, mostly children, died in 2019.