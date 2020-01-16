2020 Heisman Trophy odds: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Kedon Slovis and more early favorites

The Clemson Tigers may have lost the national championship against LSU, but the punters believe there are reasons to smile in the offseason.

Clemson is the favorite to win the national championship 2020-21 College Football Playoff, according to the latest odds of college football futures, and Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season.

No Clemson player has won the Heisman Trophy in the long history of the award, which makes it one of the few schools with multiple national championships in the modern era and without Heisman winners. Lawrence will have difficulty going from cable to cable to win the Heisman Trophy given the recent history of the award.

Heisman Trophy 2020 odds

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) +350

Justin Fields (State of Ohio) +400

Kedon Slovis (USC) +900

Chuba Hubbard (State of Oklahoma) +1000

Mac Jones (Alabama) +1000

Sam Ehlinger (Texas) +1000

Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) +1000

Tanner Morgan (Minnesota) +1000

Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) +1600

Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis) +1600

Kyle Trask (Florida) +1600

Myles Brennan (LSU) +1600

Sam Howell (North Carolina) +1600

Ja’Marr Chase (LSU) +2000

Bo Nix (Auburn) +3300

Brock Purdy (State of Iowa) +3300

Chatarius Atwell (Louisville) +3300

Ian Book (Notre Dame) +3300

Javian Hawkins (Louisville) +3300

Jaylen Waddle (Alabama) +3300

Rondale Moore (Purdue) +3300

Trey Sanders (Alabama) +3300

Zamir White (Georgia) +3300

D’Eriq King +5000

Dillon Gabriel (UCF) +5000

Jaret Patterson (Buffalo) +5000

Journey Brown (Penn State) +5000

Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana) +5000

Sean Clifford (Penn State) +5000

Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State) +5000

Tylan Wallace (State of Oklahoma) +5000

Tyler Huntley (Utah) +5000

How long will Trevor Lawrence stay as a favorite?

Being a preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy generally doesn't work well. Experts have all summer to highlight possible concerns, and they are expected to constantly act with the nation's eyes on them. Tua Tagovailoa was the pre-season favorite in each of the last two seasons and lost the prize for distant preseason shots in Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow, and we have generally seen players with odds of 10-1 or more in the summer win the Heisman In the past two decades.

Lawrence could interrupt that recent trend. He is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL 2021 Draft, and should present dazzling numbers next season, even if he doesn't have Tee Higgins. The Tigers are much more talented than any other team in the ACC, so Lawrence could overcome 4,000 yards and 40 scores for the first time in his career if Dabo Swinney plays it enough. Lawrence also has a declaration game on the calendar as the Tigers travel to South Bend to face Notre Dame on November 7.

Justin Fields set for success in the state of Ohio

Justin Fields is right behind Lawrence in terms of futures odds. Fields led one of the best offenses in the country last year, but did not publish the numbers needed to win the Heisman Trophy. Ohio State had the best power game in the nation, and Ryan Day was content to rely on J.K. Dobbins Fields did not throw more than 235 yards in a game until mid-November, but only threw an interception in the regular season.

The fields will need to raise more striking numbers to become a true contender for the Heisman Trophy in 2020. He ran for 10 touchdowns, but only ran when necessary, and it seems that Day won't ask him to do too much. There will be a large pre-season advertising display around Fields, but production is unlikely to be there.

Will Kedon Slovis start at the USC in 2020?

Kedon Slovis is the only other player with odds of less than 10-1 to win the Heisman Trophy. Slovis was surprisingly effective as a true freshman at the helm of the USC offense, and has one of the sharpest offensive minds in the game by calling plays at Graham Harrell. Harrell was the quarterback at Texas Tech during Mike Leach's happy years with the Red Raiders, and has modified those air strike plans with great success.

However, Slovis is not even guaranteed to be the holder of the USC in 2020. Slovis replaced J.T. Daniels after Daniels got lost for the season in Week 1 against Fresno State, and the two will be competing in the battle of summer's highest profile quarterbacks. In addition, this offensive will not have key pieces such as the left tackle star Austin Jackson declared early for the NFL Draft and lead catcher Michael Pittman Jr. has just finished his senior season.

Heisman's best value bets

The best value on the board lies in D’Eriq King. King will join a school as a transfer of graduates in the coming weeks after announcing his intention to leave Houston, and he does not lack suitors. He could join other teammates like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts to address Norman to shine with Lincoln Riley, and LSU is also interested in King. If you end up starting in Oklahoma or LSU, your chances of betting on the Heisman Trophy are probably 12-1 or less in August.