19 things you didn't know about Once upon a time in Hollywood

16. One of the most notable lines of the film: "Hey, you're Rick f, King Dalton. Don't forget that," was actually an impromptu Pitt, based on something similar that a guy told him while filming a movie in the early nineties that has stayed with the superstar since then.

"I was pretty short. And this guy basically told me: & # 39; Raise your head, keep your head up. Stop complaining. You're Brad f – King Pitt. I'd like to be Brad fucking Pitt & # 39 ;. & # 39; "he recalled Esquire. "He did me a favor. I needed to hear it. That day, I remembered it. The way the Quentin scene was built reminded me of it."

17. To keep secret the dramatic end of the film, only DiCaprio, Pitt, Robbie and the producer David Heyman They were allowed to read the entire script, and everyone else received only their scenes or the script with the last 30 pages removed.

"I had not read the end, so it was a surprise to me exactly how it works," star Margaret Qualley told IndieWire. "I had heard rumors, but the last part I didn't have the opportunity to read. It was super silent, and we weren't allowed to know, but Brad told me. I thought, & # 39; Brad, how the end of the movie, I didn't I know, I want to know! And then he told me. And I said: & # 39; Great, thanks & # 39; ".