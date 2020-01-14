YouTube star NikkieTutorials comes out as a transgender woman

YouTube star Nikkie de Jager, better known as NikkieTutorials online, has revealed herself as a transgender woman.

"I wanted to be my own person, my own identity, my own human being without rules, without labels and without restrictions," he says in the video. "I want to start the year with the truth."

Nikkie says she decided to leave publicly after being blackmailed by right-wing transphobes.

"Filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and liberating," he continued. "I'm NikkieTutorials and I'm Nikkie. It's me. We don't need labels. If we're going to put a label on it, yes, I'm transgender, but at the end of the day, it's me. And at the end of the day it's you."

"It can be you," continued the beauty expert. "You are in charge of how you want to live your life. I am here to share openly that I am transgender, and with this message, I want to inspire little Nikkies around the world, who feel insecure, who feel out of place, who they are misunderstood. I hope that on my part and being free, inspire others to do the same. "