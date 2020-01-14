Russia hacked a company tied to a political trial

Russian military hackers have infiltrated Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that has been at the center of the political trial investigation against President Trump, security experts told the Times.

Piracy attempts against the company, whose advice once included Joe Biden's son, Hunter, began in early November.

It is not clear what hackers found, but the timing and scale of the attacks suggest a search for material that could embarrass the Bidens. Trump's push for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens triggered the chain of events that led to his dismissal.

Reply: The presidential campaign of Joe Biden sought to launch the Russian effort as an indication of his political strength. Neither the Russian government nor Burisma responded to requests for comment.