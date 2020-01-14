Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Russia hacked a company tied to a political trial
Russian military hackers have infiltrated Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that has been at the center of the political trial investigation against President Trump, security experts told the Times.
Piracy attempts against the company, whose advice once included Joe Biden's son, Hunter, began in early November.
It is not clear what hackers found, but the timing and scale of the attacks suggest a search for material that could embarrass the Bidens. Trump's push for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens triggered the chain of events that led to his dismissal.
Reply: The presidential campaign of Joe Biden sought to launch the Russian effort as an indication of his political strength. Neither the Russian government nor Burisma responded to requests for comment.
Another angle: Senate Republicans said Monday that He would not try to summarily dismiss the charges of political trial against Trump, instead of proceeding to a trial that could begin as early as Wednesday.
Confrontation between Warren and Sanders
Elizabeth Warren said Monday that Bernie Sanders told her in 2018 that she did not believe a woman could win the presidency, a comment she vehemently denied.
It happened during a meeting on the 2020 elections, according to Mrs. Warren: “Among the issues that arose was what would happen if the Democrats nominated a candidate. I thought a woman could win; he did not agree. "
Warren also said that she and Sanders were "friends and allies."
Reply: Mr. Sanders said: "It is sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and one year after that private conversation, the staff that was not in the room lied about what happened."
Iran's bleak economy can limit hostilities
The sanctions imposed by the Trump administration have decimated Iran's economy. And the fear of greater damage to the national fortune can attenuate the escalation of tensions with the US UU.
Public unrest over the economy has accumulated for months. That anger was redirected last week after the assassination of a high general by the US. UU., But it was refocused on the Iranian authorities after they admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane. The widespread protests continued on Monday.
But some experts suggest that intransigents may adopt hostilities with the United States as a means to stimulate the economy, or at least excuse their weakness.
Quotable: "For the Iranian government, living in crisis is good," said a political economist at the University of Oxford. "It has always been good, because you can blame all economic problems on sanctions or the foreign threat of war."
Closer look: The Times interviewed US troops stationed at a base in Iraq that was hit by Iranian missiles. "It was like a scene from an action movie," said one.
Related: President Trump set aside the changing justifications for the attack that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani. "It doesn't really matter," he tweeted, "because of his horrible past."
Clash of the Department of Justice with Apple
Attorney General William Barr said Monday that a deadly shooting last month at a naval air station in Florida was an act of terrorism, and asked Apple to unlock two phones used by the gunman.
It was the last save in a long struggle between the government and technology companies.
After the December 6 shooting in Pensacola, which left three sailors dead, Apple said it had given investigators access to the gunman's iCloud account and transaction data from several accounts.
Background: The confrontation echoed the confrontation over an iPhone used by an armed man in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California, in 2015. Apple challenged a court order to help F.B.I., but another company omitted the phone's encryption.
