Could the conflict boost Iran's economy?
Protests against the clerical rulers of Iran entered their third day on Monday, amid widespread anger against the government for shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane and then cheating the public about it.
The rage also reflected broader complaints about an economy that has suffered the sanctions President Trump imposed after he withdrew the United States from a multilateral agreement designed to control Iran's nuclear program. Iran's hardline leaders know that a war with the United States could profoundly worsen unemployment and economic anxiety, and perhaps threaten its political legitimacy.
But experts said some of those intransigents can see the war with the United States as a means to boost Iran's so-called resistance economy and stoke the nationalist anger that has helped keep them in power.
Russia hacks Ukrainian company that Trump criticized
Russian military Hackers have attacked Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company at the center of President Trump's impeachment trial. The trick comes at a time when Russia has been working to sow conspiracy theories about Ukrainian interference in American politics, as a way to divert attention from its own interference in the 2016 presidential elections in the United States.
It's unclear what hackers found, but security experts say they may be looking for potentially embarrassing material about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who He served on the board of the company while his father was leading the Obama administration's Ukrainian policy. It was the kind of information Trump sought when he pressured Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and the Burisma, unleashing a chain of events that would lead to his removal.
Details: Russian hackers employed tactics strikingly similar to those used in The attack on the Hillary Clinton campaign president and the National Democratic Committee during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Responses to our report: The Biden campaign sought to launch the Russian effort to hack Burisma as an indication of Biden's political strength. Neither the Russian government nor Burisma responded to requests for comment.
Whats Next: The US authorities warn that Russian hackers are trying to steal and spread harmful information before the 2020 elections.
"Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time," said the Queen, "we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while still being a valuable part of my family."
But the queen's statement, which came after a family reunion in her country house, Sandringham, left many questions unanswered, including who would pay for the maintenance of the couple and whether they could achieve financial independence without unacceptably marketing the monarchy.
Looking to the future: The couple's agreement could set a precedent for future generations of a more rationalized royal family. A real biographer wonders if they will reconsider their decision.
EU. head of commerce goes to Washington
Europe's new trade commissioner, Phil Hogan, arrived in Washington on Monday for a four-day visit amid tense transatlantic relations.
Hogan, a veteran politician who speaks bluntly, is "on a mission to prevent the Trump administration from ruining the European economy." Our Frankfurt-based correspondent writes, but "it will probably do well if you can simply keep things from going downhill."
Europeans are angry with the United States for imposing sanctions on companies that help build a pipeline between Russia and Germany, and accuse the United States of paralyzing the World Trade Organization by blocking the appointment of new members in a crucial panel.
Yesterday: Prior to the expected signing of a trade agreement between the United States and China on Wednesday, the United States formally removed Beijing's designation as a currency handler, an important concession to Chinese officials arriving in Washington.
The Times analyzed the popular American history textbooks, above, that were used in California and Texas, and discovered that the content sometimes they diverged in ways that reflected deep political divisions.
For example, the editions of both states discuss women's struggle against discrimination in the workplace, but only California textbooks say birth control played a role in "allowing women to exercise greater control over your sexuality and family planning. "
Extremism in Great Britain: The secretary of the Interior, Priti Patel, refused to reject a booklet against withdrawn terrorism that had grouped climate and animal rights activists together with terrorist organizations.
Snapshot: Above, a burning pine forest plantation in Australia last week. These devastating forest fires, which are linked to increasingly hot and dry conditions, have sparked a national discussion about Australia's dependence on providing coal to China and other countries, an important source of greenhouse gases.
Listens: We collect a playlist of 10 essential songs by Neil Peart, Rush's drummer and lyricist who died last week at 67.
Smarter life: The benefits of By "confusing,quot; your muscles with rapid changes, workouts can be mainly in your head. But that is not insignificant.
And now for the backstory in …
A turtle and its heirs
Diego, a giant tortoise that fathered hundreds of young to help save its endangered species on an island in the Galapagos, retires.
The turtle, which is over 100 years old, was in a captive breeding program at the Fausto Llerena Turtle Center on Santa Cruz Island. Since 1976, it has been exhibiting "an exceptional sexual desire," the researchers said.
The breeding program increased the turtle population to approximately 2,000 from only 15. 40 percent trace their lineage to Diego.
So what does he have? James Gibbs, professor of environmental and forest biology at the State University of New York at Syracuse, says that the turtle has "a great personality: quite aggressive, active and vocal in its mating habits, so I think he has received the greatest Attention . "
A "more reserved and less charismatic male,quot; known as E5 has generated about 60 percent of the island's turtle population. As the breeding program comes to an end, Professor Gibbs said: "Clearly, he is the other calmer male who has been much more successful."
