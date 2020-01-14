Will Smith: "I was jealous of Jada Pinkett's love for Tupac!"

Will Smith admitted that he was once jealous of the love that his now wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, shared with his childhood friend, Tupac Shakur.

Smith went to The Breakfast Club with his Bad Boys 3 co-star, Martin Lawrence, to promote the film when asked if he had ever felt insecure about Jada and Pac's close relationship.

"Ahh, fuck, yes. Oh my God! Friend! And that was in the early days. And it was like … that was a great regret for me too because I could never open myself to interact with Pac. You know we had something because they grew up with each other, "he explained.

Tupac was shot dead in 1996, a year after Will and Jada started dating, so the two never clarified their differences. He admits there was tension between him and Pac.

"They loved each other but never had a sexual relationship. But they had reached that age when it was a possibility and then Jada was with me," said Will. "Then, Pac had a little thing about it. But she just loved him. It was the picture of perfection but I was with Prince Cool. We were together in the room a couple of times, I couldn't talk to him. And he wasn't going to talk to me. if I wasn't going to talk to him. "