Will Smith: "I was jealous of Jada Pinkett's love for Tupac!"

Will Smith admitted that he was once jealous of the love that his now wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, shared with his childhood friend, Tupac Shakur.

Smith went to The Breakfast Club with his Bad Boys 3 co-star, Martin Lawrence, to promote the film when asked if he had ever felt insecure about Jada and Pac's close relationship.

"Ahh, fuck, yes. Oh my God! Friend! And that was in the early days. And it was like … that was a great regret for me too because I could never open myself to interact with Pac. You know we had something because they grew up with each other, "he explained.

