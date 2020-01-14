Wildfires Mar first day of play in Australian Open qualifiers

The dangerous air that enveloped Melbourne, Australia, delayed the game the first day of the Australian Open qualifying matches on Tuesday, which caused a player to double in coughing attacks during a match, as the country's wildfires They spoiled the famous tournament.

Citing the "dangerous,quot; air conditions caused by smoke from nearby forest fires blowing into the city, the city of Melbourne advised residents on Tuesday morning to "stay inside, keep windows and doors closed and stay inside ".

The city also closed the North Melbourne Recreation Center and the Melbourne City Baths for the sake of safety. But after a delay of one hour, the Australian Open continued to play, despite the fact that the air quality index remained in an unhealthy range, with temperatures in the low 90s that added to difficult conditions.

Dalila Jakupovic, a Slovenian player ranked 180, was winning her match against Stefanie Vögele in the middle of the afternoon when she knelt in a coughing attack. Struggling to breathe, she was forced to leave the party she led 6-4, 5-6.