Why the failure became Elektra: 15 things you should know

They tried
Reckless it was not good and Ben Affleck I wasn't particularly good at it, but obviously I had an unusual chemistry with Jennifer Garnerlike the mysterious but very murderous murderer Elektra Natchios, and the 2003 superhero movie earned enough money ($ 179 million worldwide) for 20th Century Fox to approve a spin-off for Elektra herself.
And so Elektra It came out in 2005, 15 years ago today, that is, during the new version moor known as January, right in the middle of the awards season, and quickly failed. It cost about $ 48 million reported and earned $ 56.7 million. It's 11 percent fresh in Rotten Tomatoes.
But all right, everyone involved knows it went wrong.
"I knew I would enter the project, because of the brief preparation, because I only had Jennifer for her break from Alias, which were 10 weeks, and the short postproduction, that we were not going to be able to do Spiderman"director Rob bowman remembered with Playing now in October 2005. "We didn't have time to do Spiderman. We didn't have time to do Reckless! "
Reckless Y Elektra they are Marvel superhero movies, the character of Daredevil co-created by Stan leeY Bill everett, and Elektra's created by Frank Miller. But while they counted on Marvel Enterprises as producers, they were distributed by 20th Century Fox and should not be confused with the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that began with Iron Man in 2008 and since then he has earned tens of billions of dollars for the Disney parent company, which led Marvel Entertainment to the fold in 2009 for $ 4 billion.
Still, it's not as if Marvel and Fox were prepared for failure, having previously succeeded with X Men, While Spiderman, released by Sony Pictures, was a monstrous success, earning $ 821.7 million. Garner had devoted followers of Alias and I was hitting 13 reaching 30. And then there were the built-in fans of the original comic book character, many of whom couldn't wait to see Garner as Elektra again, shattering the screen.
But as an Oscar winner Halle Berry I already knew very well by then, on the side of the DC Comics coin, sometimes these movies that look like a dump don't work the way anyone imagines.
20th Century Fox
1. Ben Affleck didn't even like it Reckless. "It just kills me," he said. Playboy in 2013. "I love that story, that character, and the fact that he has altered the way he did it stays with me. Maybe that is part of the motivation to do Batman."
In turn, he understood why Batman enthusiasts were skeptical that he could properly put on his hood.
"If I thought the result would be another Reckless, I would be outside picketing myself, "he said with a laugh." Why would I make the movie if I didn't think it would be good and that I could be good at it? "
20th Century Fox
2. On the positive side, however, Jennifer Garner and Affleck got along.
"We met on Pearl harbor, that people hate, but we fall in love Reckless," he said Playboy. "By the way, he won most of the fights in the movie, which was a good predictor of what would happen in the future: my wife, holding swords and hitting me to life."
3. However, in 2013 Affleck and Garner had been married for eight years. In 2002, when they were doing RecklessAffleck was dating Jennifer Lopez and Garner was still married to Scott Foley. She filed for divorce on May 9, 2003, about three months after the movie's premiere. And then she started dating Alias co-star Michael Vartan
Foley told him TV guide that October that "nobody else was involved,quot; at the end of their marriage. "Jennifer became a great celebrity. She became a great star, and she deserved everything she had. There was no other relationship, there was no infidelity, nothing. People get divorced, you know?"
Moviestore / Shutterstock
4. Well, maybe at that time Ben just couldn't remember a time when he and Jen weren't in love, so he thought he had fallen in love with her in 2002. Actually, they didn't wake up public relations rumors until the summer of 2004 when Elektra He was filming, and then he took her to a World Series game that summer to watch his beloved Red Sox play.
And on June 29, 2005, they married and had three children together. They separated in 2015 and divorced in 2018.
20th century fox
5. Anyway, you would have thought that Daredevil, or at least everyday lawyer Matt Murdock, would have been in Elektra, but no. Affleck filmed a cameo, and was cut from the finished product, only to return to the deleted scenes included in the DVD release.
In a dream sequence, then he didn't even Really there.
He later asked why there was no Ben, much less Daredevil, in the film, director Rob bowman He told IGN, "… the practical conclusion was that he didn't have time to exploit Ben in Elektra. There was very little time to film the film itself, much less to begin a story of a relationship between Daredevil and Elektra. Simply there was no time to film it, much less to develop it in the sense of the script. We just didn't have time to photograph them. We barely completed the photograph before Jennifer finished, as it was. "
Moviestore / Shutterstock
6. And it doesn't matter that Elektra, resurrected several times in the comics, apparently died in Reckless.
"Elektra was too popular to stay dead," said Tony Edwards, manager of Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles and one of many fans excited to see the spin-off movie. Los Angeles Times, so full of hope, a few days before he left. "The fans demanded that they bring her back."
One of the many things that excited Elektra fans: he used his red signature again after appearing in Reckless in black leather
7. Garner was already in a rather fierce way for his spy role of many outfits in Sydney Bristow Alias, but Reckless Y Elektra It required a completely different type of training. According to Morning call, To prepare for those Reckless Fight scenes, she and Affleck practiced three hours a day, six days a week with Hong Kong martial arts genius Yuen Cheung-yan, who had previously worked with the cast of Matrix.
"In Alias, I learn a fight a day and a couple of days later, we do it, and we continue like that to fight every few days, "Garner said." But nobody demanded that I make big jumps and jumps. . It's always about Shauna (Duggins, her specialist coordinator) making me look as good as I can. "
by Elektra, she wrote in an email to the The times of L.A., "" I was as focused as ever. I lived and breathed this character. I was completely myopic in my vision of what had to happen every day. "
Michael Muller / STXfilms / Kobal / Shutterstock
8) Shauna duggins it wasn't just Garner's doubles coordinator and double Alias, Reckless Y Elektrashe has been working with her for two decades, including the most recent in the Garner surveillance thriller 2018 Mint and his HBO series Camping.
"She is so talented that you know you can teach her and take her here," Duggins told Bustle in 2018, pointing over her head. "And part of the fun is watching her do these amazing things with her body. I don't settle for her (minimum capacity) because I know she wants to be amazing, so you can go, push her and get her out of it."
Eric Charbonneau / Shutterstock
When they did Reckless, Duggins convinced the filmmakers that Garner could defend himself in the foregrounds where the actor's face can be seen Y the general plans, where if you pause, you can usually say that he is a different person. "We changed the choreography to things she already knew and, of course, they shoot wide (shots) and the director and mouth of each producer are like (jaw drop)," Duggins said. "They say, & # 39; we didn't know she could do that. We could film all that with her & # 39;". And it was this moment of & # 39; Yes, I told you & # 39; ".
Moviestore / Shutterstock
9. At least there was a lot of guilt for ElektraIt is the failure to turn around. The then executive director of Marvel Studios, Avi Arad, told investors at a conference in March 2005 that they made a mistake while taking the movie to theaters. "We will never do that again," he said, Variety.
"Instead of not having time to contemplate anything, and just sit back and reflect on the ideas, we just had to put it together," said the director. Rob bowman He told IGN in 2005. "We had a couple of races. We mixed it very fast. And I wasn't present for every day we were editing the movie."
In short, "the final theatrical version of Elektra it's not a total version, "he said." I did it. I went back to the studio and saw a reel. I would give them notes. I got in my car and drove to Burbank for the color and gave them notes. I would go to the lab for printing and give them notes. It was only because of the nature of the short publication, and we wanted to reach a certain release date. And you have to do what you have to do. It's okay."
20th Century Fox
10. Bowman, a veteran producer and television director who had previously directed 1998 The x files 2002 movie and fantasy action Fire kingdom and then focused on television again later Elektra, easily recognized that the movie was simply not in jelly.
He said Playing now in 2005, according to The Movie Blog, "It's not that I didn't try. It's not that I didn't use all the tricks in the book, I had to take that movie in that short period of time. And if you can," Don't drive people Who doesn't like what you do, you shouldn't be in business. That's part of that, because telling a story in a movie is subjective, and not everyone will laugh at the jokes you laughed at. Your favorite movie may not be the favorite movie of many other people. And that is the risk of making a product with a massive appeal: how do you imagine what all these people want? Do not even try. Everyone likes ice cream, but not everyone likes chocolate ice cream. "
20th century fox
11. Canadian actress Laura Ward made her film debut playing Elektra as a child. Later credits included The word me, Supernatural and, more recently, of 2016 The Edge of Seventeen, but she leads a private life.
Moviestore / Shutterstock
12) Goran Visjnic, the actor in charge of playing the role of the craziest doctor in ER after George Clooney on the left, it was fashionable then, so it was an inspired choice to interpret the love interest of Garner, the mysterious single father Mark Miller. Except for the fact that the fans were already a little attached to Elektra being with Daredevil, then, wasn't anyone in this role going to be a disappointment …?
Maybe they should have tried to catch George Clooney.
Like Garner, who was on pause since Alias when they filmed this movie, Visjnic was on a break from ER, adding to the rush feeling for everyone involved.
Moviestore / Shutterstock
13. There was also a director's cut released on DVD in October 2005 that added a whopping three minutes to the previous 97 minute movie. But to be fair, that version was also reissued, and bonus materials included two documentaries and a film about the origin story of Elektra.
"When the opportunity arose to make this new version of the DVD movie, it was not only a great opportunity, I realized that I had the opportunity to do it well," Bowman told IGN. "And the best thing I could do was to shepherd this DVD, because the studio couldn't focus on it. Therefore, the director is needed there to produce everything and that's what I tried. It was a labor of love. I mean, I really enjoyed all those weeks of work on this, sitting alone with the sound effects guys, sitting alone with the color timers, sitting alone with (score composer) Christophe Beck and just watch and edit video tapes. It's like you're making this movie in your backyard, but you're doing a study project. "
14. Bowman also regretted to IGN the pressure he had to keep the film classified as PG-13. "Elektra, the theatrical premiere, was literally 12 movie frames of an R. Twelve frame rating," he said. He restored some more violent elements of certain fighting scenes in his director's cut.
Shutterstock
15. In January 2005, shortly after Elektra he left, Alias According to reports, co-star and former friendly Michael Vartan said We weekly, "I heard it was horrible. (Jennifer) called me and told me it was horrible. I had to do it because of Reckless. It was in his contract. "
So, in case you heard that Garner, who is too polite and professional to say that in an interview, didn't like it Elektra Like critics … that's why.
So, in honor of Elektra15th anniversary, go ahead and level up 13 reaching 30. Its a classic.