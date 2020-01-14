Why the failure became Elektra: 15 things you should know

"I knew I would enter the project, because of the brief preparation, because I only had Jennifer for her break from Alias, which were 10 weeks, and the short postproduction, that we were not going to be able to do Spiderman"director Rob bowman remembered with Playing now in October 2005. "We didn't have time to do Spiderman. We didn't have time to do Reckless! "

Reckless Y Elektra they are Marvel superhero movies, the character of Daredevil co-created by Stan leeY Bill everett, and Elektra's created by Frank Miller. But while they counted on Marvel Enterprises as producers, they were distributed by 20th Century Fox and should not be confused with the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that began with Iron Man in 2008 and since then he has earned tens of billions of dollars for the Disney parent company, which led Marvel Entertainment to the fold in 2009 for $ 4 billion.

Still, it's not as if Marvel and Fox were prepared for failure, having previously succeeded with X Men, While Spiderman, released by Sony Pictures, was a monstrous success, earning $ 821.7 million. Garner had devoted followers of Alias and I was hitting 13 reaching 30. And then there were the built-in fans of the original comic book character, many of whom couldn't wait to see Garner as Elektra again, shattering the screen.

But as an Oscar winner Halle Berry I already knew very well by then, on the side of the DC Comics coin, sometimes these movies that look like a dump don't work the way anyone imagines.