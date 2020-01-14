Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor wear great black twinning



Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Its screen pairing is loved by many and that is the reason why there is already a good rumor in the film. The cast has been doing everything possible to promote the film since the last weeks. Last night, our photographers photographed Varun and Shraddha in black as they headed for promotions.



Varun flaunted his perfect physique with a pair of jet black jeans, a black T-shirt and a leather jacket to complete the look, while Shraddha looked like a total diva with a BLSSD mini dress, which combined with a skirt with side opening of the same brand and boots up to the knee of Steve Madden. They enjoyed some dance performances while visiting a popular university in the city to promote their film. Street Dancer 3D hits theaters on January 24, 2020.