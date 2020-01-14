University football classification: LSU reigns in the top 25 final of the 2019 season

Another season came and went, and once again the Tigers are the number 1 team in all college football. This time, however, the No. 1 team at the end of the season comes from LSU, not Clemson.

The Bayou Bengals crowned on Monday one of the most impressive seasons in the history of college football, beating Clemson 42-25 to go 15-0 and winning their first national title since the 2007 season. Victory also broke the 29-win streak. Clemson, as well as a commitment to consecutive national titles (and third in four seasons).

That was the final piece of the ranking of the 25 best university football rankings of the 2019 season of Sporting News.

The SEC was the big winner in the Sporting News post-bowl season ranking, going 8-2 in the postseason games (including the game for the PPC title) to finish with five teams ranked in the top 25 final , including four in the top 10. Only one, Auburn, fell from its penultimate ranking.

The Big Ten was equally impressive, with six teams in the top 25, including four in the top 15. Give credit also to the teams of the Group of 5, which presented eight of the 25 best final teams.

The teams from ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 were among the biggest losers in the top 25 final of SN: the only ACC team ranked was Clemson, who finished in second place after the defeat of the CFP title game Monday before LSU. The Big 12 and Pac-12 only had two classified teams, and they all played in their respective conference title games. Of those four teams, only Oregon won its bowl game.

What does the rest of the top 25 look like after the bowl season and the college football championship? The 25 best university football rankings of SN for the 2019 season:

Sporting News Bowl season college football rankings

Rank Equipment Change one LSU (15-0) – two Clemson (14-1) – 3 Ohio State (13-1) – 4 4 Oregon (12-2) +1 5 5 Alabama (11-2) +1 6 6 Georgia (12-2) +2 7 7 Oklahoma (12-2) -3 8 Penn State (11-2) +3 9 9 Notre Dame (11-2) +4 10 Florida (11-2) +4 eleven Wisconsin (10-4) -two 12 Minnesota (11-2) +6 13 Baylor (11-3) -6 14 Chestnut (9-4) -4 fifteen Utah (11-3) -3 sixteen Memphis (12-2) -one 17 Michigan (9-4) – 18 years Iowa (10-3) +2 19 Navy Blue (11-2) – twenty Application Status (13-1) +1 twenty-one Cincinnati (11-3) +3 22 Boise State (12-2) -6 2. 3 UCF (10-3) NR 24 FAU (11-3) -one 25 Air Force (11-2) NR

Move: UCF, Air Force

Abandoned: SMU, state of Kansas