U.S. Navy UU. Awarded Leonardo contract for new TH-73A training helicopters – Defense Blog

The Department of Defense and Leonardo announced on Monday an agreement worth $ 176.5 million for the production of 32 TH-73A helicopters in support of the Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS) program.

Leonardo, through AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp., received a fixed price contract worth $ 176.47 million for the production and delivery of 32 TH-73A helicopters, initial spare parts, support and dedicated equipment, and specific training for pilots And maintenance. services. This contract, as aircraft acquisition funds for fiscal year 2020 (Marine), was acquired competitively through a request for proposal of several offers.

The work will be done in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (87%); Mineral Wells, Texas (5%); and several places outside the US UU. continental (8%), and is expected to be completed in October 2021.

Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo's executive director, said: “On the cusp of celebrating almost 40 years of operation in Philadelphia, Leonardo is delighted that the US Navy. UU. You have selected our offer based on TH-119 and we as a local and long-term partner. We are proud to be a central contributor to the future of the defense of the United States. "

Gian Piero Cutillo, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters, added: "The brilliant news today is a strong support for our solutions that set new training standards in the industry. We are committed to working with the U.S. Navy to ensure that future pilots meet all evolving service requirements. "

William Hunt, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters Philadelphia, said: “Our plan from day one has been to offer the US Navy. UU. The training skills they requested, without commitment. We have the honor of keeping that promise, building the new fleet in Philadelphia and maintaining it from Milton, Florida. ”

The new helicopter will meet the advanced training requirements of the rotating wing and intermediate tilt rotor for the Navy, Marine Corps and the Coast Guard until 2050. The TH-73A will be manufactured in the United States with assembly, through the FAA airworthiness certification, at the installation of the contractor's Part 21 FAA in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In addition to the TH-73A, the contract includes initial spare parts, peculiar support equipment, flight kits, hoists, sling loads, data that exceed the data of the Commercial Function Adjustment Function (FFF) / Maintenance instruction training operations (OMIT), as well as pilot assistant instructor and maintenance personnel training. The award is the culmination of a competitive source selection process backed by personnel of the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA).

"The new Leonardo TH-73A helicopters are the cornerstone of AHTS, which is the replacement planned to address the capacity and capacity gaps of the current TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopter training platform," said Captain Todd St. Laurent, naval degree student. Flight Training Systems Program Manager (PMA-273). “The TH-73A will provide a modern helicopter training platform that will meet the requirements of rotary and tilt rotor training in the foreseeable future. These new helicopters will ensure that the Navy has the capacity to train several hundred aviation students per year at the Whiting Field of the Naval Air Station (NAS) in Milton, Florida. ” PMA-273, at NAS Patuxent River, Maryland, oversees AHTS.