Tyson Fury predicts the knockout in the second round of Deontay Wilder in the rematch

Tyson Fury predicted that he would knock out Deontay Wilder in the second round of his rematch next month.

Fury and Wilder will meet again at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on February 22 in their highly anticipated rematch. His first fight ended in a draw in December 2018.

As expected, the Briton (29-0-1) believes he will succeed in getting Wilder out early.

"Deontay knows he was shaken three or four times in the last fight and I didn't have the gas to end him. This time I can turn that screwdriver until he's gone," he told a news conference on Monday.

"You're going to sleep in two rounds. I'm still dreaming of the second round. I'm playing poker and I am dealt card number 2."

"He is being knocked out in Round 2, 100 percent."

Wilder, the WBC heavyweight holder, responded by questioning whether Fury, the linear champion, really believed in his own comments.

"I mean, that's what he believes in his heart. That's what he believes. I always teach people when I speak, I say speak it, believe it, receive it," said the American.

"But the magic of everything is belief, it is belief, and although he is saying it, I don't think that in his energy he thinks he will do that."

"In any case, I feel that he is nervous, he is very scared of what happened the first time and I understand it. This is boxing and sometimes fighters have to put this front on as if everything was fine and nothing affects them or anything It hurts them or we always act harshly and stuff because of the sport we are in, but I am realistic.

"He knows what happened. What left you unconscious like that and you don't know how you got there or how you got up, it was the grace of God. That bothers you. That not only affects you, but also affects your environment, it also affects you. It affects your family because they know you will come back in with this monster and you know what it is capable of doing.

"It's not an act, it's something I do every time I go out. I knock out the boys. Every guy I've faced, I've looked down on him, and this time won't be different either."