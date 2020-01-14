Twitter cancels Vince Vaughn after shaking hands with Donald Trump in the Football Championship

%MINIFYHTML43d93a9aea5dec068c6634916d05e3fb9% %MINIFYHTML43d93a9aea5dec068c6634916d05e3fb10%

WENN / Dennis Van Tine

Burke Communications journalist and CEO Timothy Burke visits Twitter to share images of the friendly interaction, in which the actor has a deep conversation with POTUS.

Up News Info –

Vince Vaughn He is risking his career for a handshake. The "Fight in cell block 99"The actor is fashionable on Twitter after he was photographed with the president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the National University Soccer Playoff Championship in New Orleans on Monday, January 13.

When attending the match between the LSU Tigers against the Clemson Tigers, the 49-year-old actor was seen interspersing Melania with Donald. In the photos that circulated online, the "Wedding Crashers"Star looked deeply into the conversation with the POTUS. They even finished their talk with a friendly handshake before the POTUS patted him affectionately on the hand.

Burke Communications journalist and CEO Timothy Burke visited Twitter on Monday night to share a video of the friendly interaction, writing in the title: "I'm sorry to share this video with you. Everything, every part of it." Fans responded quickly and many declared their plan to cancel Vince.

%MINIFYHTML43d93a9aea5dec068c6634916d05e3fb11% %MINIFYHTML43d93a9aea5dec068c6634916d05e3fb12%

"Vince Vaughn has been canceled," wrote a fan. Another tweeted: "Vince Vaugh [sic]: explain yourself," while someone else said: "Whelp … that tells me everything I need to know about Vince Vaughn."

Vince and Donald's friendly chat shouldn't surprise since he is known as a conservative. He was also caught in a controversy in 2015, after expressing his disagreement about gun regulation in an interview with Britis GQ. "Banning weapons is like banning holders in an attempt to stop gaining weight," he said.

He even suggested that schools should not be a weapon-free zone, and said: "Take mass shootings. They have only happened in places that do not allow weapons. These people are sick in the head and are going to kill innocent people." They seek to kill defenseless human beings. They do not want confrontation. In all of our schools it is illegal to have weapons on campus, so again and again these guys go and shoot these damn schools because they know there are no weapons there. They are monsters that kill six-year-old children. "