Turkey orders 176 soldiers arrested for ties with Gulen: state media | Turkey News

Turkish prosecutors have ordered the arrest of 176 members of the armed forces for alleged links to a network blamed by Ankara for an attempted coup in 2016, according to state media.

The alleged followers of the religious leader based in the United States, Fethullah Gulen, have been swept into sustained repression since the failed coup in which some 250 people died. Operations against the Gulen network are still routine in Turkey.

The state news agency said on Tuesday the latest The police operation on Tuesday was coordinated from the western city of Izmir and highlighted people in 49 provinces.

Plus:

He added that those facing arrest included 143 lieutenants, 97 of them serving and 33 minor lieutenants, 11 of them serving. Six pilots of F-16 fighter jets were among those arrested, the agency added.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied any involvement in the coup attempt.

In the subsequent purge, tens of thousands of people have been imprisoned awaiting trial and some 150,000 public officials, military personnel and others were dismissed or suspended from their jobs.

Turkey has been condemned by its allies and Western rights groups for the repression, purges and erosion of judicial independence after the failed coup d'etat three years ago.

Critics accuse the government of using the incident as a pretext to silence the opposition in the country.

The president's government Recep Tayyip Erdogan He says purges and detentions are in line with the rule of law and are aimed at eliminating Gulen's supporters from state institutions and other parts of society.