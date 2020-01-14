Trick Daddy Slams Troll who mocked his police photo: "I have lupus!"

Trick Daddy is not happy with some people who found his police photo so funny that they turned it into a meme, and jumped on social media to clarify the trolls.

"Let me clarify this … you lie about me … make fun of the fact that I have lupus … and all this just for my liking," he wrote in his post. "Thank God [I am] strong … everything is fun until it comes close to home … my feelings don't hurt easily. I'm too worried about waking up tomorrow," he posted through his personal Facebook page.

Trick Daddy was arrested last week for possession of the Class A drug, cocaine.

According to the police report, an officer responded to the report of a driver who hit signs and passed red lights in a dark Range Rover in Miami around 3:20 a.m. The officer arrived and Trick was sleeping behind the wheel. He failed the officer's sobriety test and was taken to jail.

But it was his police photo that caught the attention of social networks. Here are some reactions to his police photo: