Trick Daddy Slams Troll who mocked his police photo: "I have lupus!"

Trick Daddy is not happy with some people who found his police photo so funny that they turned it into a meme, and jumped on social media to clarify the trolls.

"Let me clarify this … you lie about me … make fun of the fact that I have lupus … and all this just for my liking," he wrote in his post. "Thank God [I am] strong … everything is fun until it comes close to home … my feelings don't hurt easily. I'm too worried about waking up tomorrow," he posted through his personal Facebook page.

