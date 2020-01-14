Three conclusions of LSU's victory against Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship

NEW ORLEANS – The No. 1 LSU defeated the No. 3 Clemson 42-25 in the college football championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday.

The quarterback winner of the Heisman Trophy, Joe Burrow, made another spectacular performance. He finished 31 of 49 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns, adding 58 yards on the ground and another score. Ja’Marr Chase had nine catches for a record of the 221-yard CFP championship game and two touchdowns.

LSU (15-0) completed a remarkable season with coach Ed Orgeron. Clemson (14-1) saw his streak of 29 consecutive wins end in his fourth appearance in the game for the PPC title.

Here are the three main conclusions of the championship game.

MORE: Final ranking of college football among the top 25 of 2019

The outbreak of the first half of LSU made the difference

Clemson led 17-7 with 10:38 remaining in the first half before Joe Burrow led a 21-0 run to close half with big plays in all phases.

Burrow scored in a 3-yard touchdown run and then hit Ja’Marr Chase with a 14-yard touchdown pass. Chase had six catches for 162 yards in the first half alone, but the defining play came in the third and 10 from the 35-yard line with 21 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

In a third and 10 after a timeout, Burrow took a quarterback draw in the middle for a 29-yard win, and hit Thaddeus Moss for a 6-yard touchdown on the next play. Burrow had 270 aerial yards and 55 yards for halftime, and that race allowed LSU to take a 28-17 lead in the locker room.

Burrow, however, was hit in the ribs by James Skalski on the play. When asked after the game what his thought process was when he returned, Burrow said he "had no choice,quot; but to return and finish the game.

Trevor Lawrence did not win the third attempt

Trevor Lawrence had his first loss as a starter, and Clemson saw his streak of 29 consecutive wins under coach Dabo Swinney's final.

Lawrence got hot. He was 7 of 11 for 130 yards and 18 yards on the ground in the first quarter. Lawrence, however, did not have the same third-time success that prompted Clemson to win in the 2019 PPC championship game.

Lawrence finished only 2 of 10 for 20 yards on the third opportunity, including six overthrows, and took a third-time catch in the first possession of the game. LSU found ways to limit the chances of Clemson's goal in the goal territory, even when the game was tight in the second half.

LSU is entitled to the best season

Clemson backed down and reduced the LSU lead to 28-25 after the team's opening units in the third quarter, but failed to stop the LSU offensive machine, which was designed by offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and game coordinator. Joe Brady

Burrow, however, responded with a touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss. A 24-yard touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall with 12:08 remaining gave LSU a dominant advantage of 42-25. That was when "Callin & # 39; Baton Rouge,quot; rang the speakers and Burrow shot the LSU band.

Burrow set records in abundance in the regular season and the University football playoff.

The Tigers won seven games against the top 10 opponents with a team that finished with 48.4 points per game. That was enough to overthrow the defending national champions and give LSU their first national championship since 2007.

The Orgeron team defeated three active coaches with national championships in Swinney, Nick Saban of Alabama and Jimbo Fisher of Texas A,amp;M. LSU belongs to the best SEC team of all time, and perhaps even the best team of all time.