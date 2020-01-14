The U.S. Air Force UU. Hire Raytheon for AMRAAM missile production – Defense Blog

Raytheon Co., one of the world's largest defense contractors, received a $ 10.6 million modification to a previously awarded contract for the production of medium-range advanced air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) for the US Air Force . UU.

The modification, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, will provide the production of spare parts for the Air Force and Navy AMRAAM Lot 33.

The work will be done in Tucson, Arizona, with an expected completion date of March 31, 2022.

The AMRAAM missile is a versatile and proven weapon with operational flexibility in a wide variety of scenarios, including air-to-air and surface launch clashes. In the role of surface launching, it is the reference weapon in the NASAMS initiator.

On air-to-air paper, no other missile is compared to the AMRAAM missile. The advanced active guide section of the weapon provides the crew with a high degree of flexibility and lethality of combat. Its mature search engine design allows you to quickly find targets in the most challenging combat environments.

Coming from 37 countries, including the US In the USA, the AMRAAM combat-tested missile has been integrated into the F-15, F-16, F / A-18, F-22, Typhoon, Gripen, Tornado and Harrier. The AIM-120C5 and AIM-120C7 missiles are fully integrated into the F-35 and support the initial operational capacity F-35B of the US Marine Corps. UU. As the only qualified air-to-air missile in the F-35.