The queen & # 39; solidarity & # 39; of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's movement to Canada

This week, the Queen of England issued a statement stating that she supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the Royal Family and live abroad.

"Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family," the statement said.

"My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time, we respect and understand their desire to live a life more independent as a family while I remain a valuable part of my family. "

Last week, Harry and Meghan announced that they would be "retreating,quot; from their roles as main members of the royal family. It was reported that an emergency family meeting was held before the Queen published her statement.

"Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they don't want to depend on public funds in their new lives," the Queen continued. "Therefore, it was agreed that there will be a transition period in which the Sussex will spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom."