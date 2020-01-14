The oceans reached the highest temperature recorded in 2019 | News

The world's oceans last year reached the highest temperature ever recorded, and the speed at which they are warming is accelerating, according to a new study.

The ocean's temperature last year was about 0.075 degrees Celsius above the 1981-2010 average, research published in the Chinese journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences said on Tuesday.

Plus:

"This measured ocean warming is irrefutable and is further evidence of global warming," said Cheng Lijing, lead author of the article and associate professor at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

"There are no reasonable alternatives apart from human emissions of gases that trap heat to explain this warming," Cheng said.

(7/9) The ocean seems to be far from many people, but it is linked to all: the ocean covers 71% of the Earth's surface and contains ~ 97% of the water on our planet. It is a key component of the climate system (along with the atmosphere, the earth and the cryosphere) on which we depend. #SROCC pic.twitter.com/zOQ5j5dDS3 – Lijing Cheng (@Lijing_Cheng) January 14, 2020

The study also found that ocean temperatures are rising at an accelerated rate: from 1987 to 2019, the warming rate was four and a half times faster than between 1955 and 1986.

According to researchers, people can work to reverse its effect on the climate, but the ocean will take longer to respond than atmospheric and terrestrial environments.

"The warming of the ocean will continue even if the average global surface temperature can stabilize at two degrees Celsius or less," Cheng said.

"Therefore, mitigation and adaptation are necessary," he added.

Since 1970, more than 90 percent of the global warming heat has gone to the ocean, while less than four percent has gone to the earth and the atmosphere.