The Indian state of Kerala defies citizenship law in the Supreme Court | News

On Tuesday, the state of Kerala, in southern India, became the first state to legally challenge a new citizenship law that has provoked demonstrations throughout the country.

The Kerala government in its petition to the Supreme Court called the law a violation of the secular nature of the Indian constitution and accused the government of dividing the nation into religious lines.

The citizenship law backed by the Hindu nationalist party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides a path to naturalization for the people of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, unless they are Muslims. It has caused protests and clashes across the country with the police, which has resulted in 23 deaths.

The demonstrations have slowly transformed into much broader anti-government protests.

Critics say the law will be used along with a list of citizenship that could require all Indians to produce documents proving their origins, a challenge in a country where many people lack official records, including birth certificates.

The political challenges for Modi over the approval of the new law are increasing with several Indian states that say they will not implement it.

The chief minister of the state of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, a staunch critic of Modi, has led several mass demonstrations in her state against the law. The states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which are governed by the opposition party of Congress, have also announced that they will not impose the new law.

The law has also been rejected in the western state of Maharashtra, where Congress is part of a coalition government.

The Modi government insists that the law is necessary to help persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who arrived in India before 2015 by giving them Indian citizenship.

But critics have wondered why Tamil and Rohingya refugees from Sri Lanka and Myanmar, respectively, have remained out of reach of the new law.