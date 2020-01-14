The first trailer of & # 39; Morbius & # 39; reveals the complete transformation of Jared Leto into a vampire

%MINIFYHTML3b4f1a4bc32d7438266e1ab449f3c7989% %MINIFYHTML3b4f1a4bc32d7438266e1ab449f3c79810%

In addition to the super strength, speed and ability to echolocation, the titular character of Leto develops "an overwhelming urge to consume blood" after an attempt to cure a rare blood disease.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first preview of its next blockbuster "Morbium", sharing the first video of the movie. The video begins with a look at the young Michael Morbius, who is intimidated by his teammates due to his condition.

Grown to become a doctor (Jared Leto), is encouraged by his mentor (Jared Harris) to find a cure for your rare blood disease. After seeing an experiment in the laboratory, he becomes infected with a strain of vampirism in an attempt to cure the disease.

He was later seen isolated on a glass wall and surrounded by bats, before being stronger than ever. He shows his super speed and strength, as well as his ability to echolocation, but observes an inconvenience by saying that he develops "an overwhelming urge to consume blood."

Towards the end of the video, the titular character of Leto is completely transformed into a vampire. The teaser breakthrough also presents a glimpse of Matt smith as the supposed villain Loxias Crown, also known as Hunger, and mocks the connection of the film with Marvel Cinematic Universe with an appearance of Michael Keaton who repeats his "Spider-Man: back home"role as Adrian Toomes also known as Vulture.

According to the official synopsis, "One of Marvel's most convincing and conflicting characters comes to the big screen when Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save to others who suffer the same fate, Dr. Morbius tries a desperate bet. What at first seems to be a radical success soon reveals itself as a potentially worse remedy than the disease. "

Adria Arjona stars like Martine Bancroft, Morbius's fiancee, Tyrese Gibson portrays Simon Stroud, an FBI agent in charge of hunting Morbius, and Al Madrigal Take the role of Alberto Rodríguez, FBI partner of Stroud. Daniel Espinosa serves behind the lens, with Matt Tolmach, Avi Arad and Lucas Foster as producers.

The superhero movie will be released on July 31 in the United States.