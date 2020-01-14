Teen claimed to be 50 Cent's son beaten by rapper relationship

%MINIFYHTML898bd664bcb4484dffae4db5343a91bc9% %MINIFYHTML898bd664bcb4484dffae4db5343a91bc10%

The mother of the 14-year-old boy, to whom the star of & # 39; Power & # 39; He once called his & # 39; son & # 39 ;, says the teenager suffered violent harassment and was assaulted by his classmates after they discovered he was about 50 Cent.

A teenager who once said he was 50 centsHis son has been attacked for his connection to the rapper. In 2016, the open star posted on Instagram along with a photo of him and Davian Fraser: "My life is full of surprises. This little one is my son DAVIAN. He started crying, he was thinking why you cry, I have to pay for this s ***. LMAO ".

Since then, he has deleted the publication and then explained in HOT 96.3: "He is not my biological son, but I treat him like my son. I just met him and he was interesting because of the way he looked at me and is trembling and crying." It was] all the things I wish my real oldest son. "

Davian's mother, Myasia Dickerson, now claims that her son suffered severe harassment and was assaulted by his classmates at Williamsburg Charter High School after they discovered that he is about 50 Cent. She tells the New York Daily News, "It caused a big fuss at school. The kids started following my son, they tried to put him on Snapchat, they tried to take videos of him. They were following him to the train station."

Myasia continues to detail one of the most recent incidents that allegedly took place on December 16 on the stairs during his lunch. "He was attacked from behind while trying to get away. He was punched in the head and then the student proceeded to fight him and then hit my son's head on the ground," he shares.

A student allegedly followed Davian to his locker mocking him. The 14-year-old looked for a security guard, but did not find him, and said attacker allegedly continued to hit him on the back and banged his head against the floor.

A police report notes that Davian suffered head and neck injuries and that he still suffers emotional and psychological trauma as a result of intimidation and attacks. Myasia has now sued the New York City Department of Education for $ 5.5 million, claiming he was aware of the bullying his son suffered, but did nothing to protect the teenager.

He also claims a teacher who allegedly rejected him when he sought refuge in a classroom before the alleged attack. "The teacher told him: & # 39; No, I have a class right now. You can't stay in my classroom & # 39;", says Myasia. He also says that the principal told him that the school allowed all school security officers to go to lunch at the same time.

Family lawyer Sanford Rubenstein says: "Parents have the right to expect a safe environment when they send their children to school. When school personnel do not provide that, especially when they realize a problem, the school is responsible to that child for damages. "