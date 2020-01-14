Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to rule the box office

Warriors, visionaries, geniuses … Indian history is full of various personalities that left a great impact with their work. But, many of them do not receive the due credit they deserve. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a movie made with the aim of telling the story of one of those unrecognized heroes. Late period dramas have been shown to attract a large number to cinemas, so naturally, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's expectations were also high.

Arriving at the movie's box office collections, while the movie started with a decent number picking up Rs. 15.10 million rupees on Friday, managed to build on that start and closed the weekend to a whopping Rs. 61.93 million rupees. The film managed to pass the fire test on Monday with great success, as well as obtained other Rs. Rs 13.75 million. Currently, qthettoal collects the film stand at Rs. Rs 75.68 million.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, while Kajol plays his wife on screen. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Uday Bhan.