South Korean leader considers letting tourists visit North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – President Moon Jae-in of South Korea on Tuesday called for economic exchanges with North Korea, including allowing visits there by South Korean tourists, to help ease tensions and encourage the North to resume talks with the United States

North Korea has already said that it would welcome tourists from the South, as the heavily sanctioned country seeks new ways to earn foreign exchange. Tourism is one of the few industries in North Korea that is not covered by the sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council and Washington to squeeze the North's ability to earn foreign exchange.

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, recently stated that his country no longer expected any progress in the stalled negotiations with Washington on how to denuclearize the North or the lifting of United Nations sanctions led by the United States. He said his country would rebuild its economy without the help of relief from the sanctions imposed on the weapons programs of the North.

To increase tourism, North Korea has recently opened waterfront resorts or ski and spa complexes, all built in part to attract tourist cash from abroad, mainly China.