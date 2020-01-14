Sikorsky and Rheinmetall present a proposal for Germany's new heavy helicopter – Defense Blog

Sikorsky, a company of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), and Rheinmetall, which represents the German industry team, presented the offer for the production and operation of the Sikorsky CH-53K ("King Stallion,quot;) as the new transport helicopter Bundeswehr for his "Schwerer Transporthubschrauber,quot; (STH) Program.

"All our team is pleased to offer the CH-53K: the most efficient, capable and intelligent helicopter that will deliver the best long-term value to the Bundeswehr until 21S tcentury, ”said Beth Parcella, Director of International Business Development CH-53K.

Sikorsky and Rheinmetall formed an STH project team of more than 10 German companies, which includes MTU Aero Engines, Autoflug GmbH and Hydro Systems KG. The team will benefit from an important participation in the work and a high degree of technological cooperation and will offer Germany excellent reliability in the maintenance and use of this platform.

Parcella emphasized that it was important to "build a strong German industrial team from the beginning and capitalize on the knowledge of German teammates for the STH project." This will guarantee the quality of the offer and, subsequently, the high availability of CH -53K in the German Air Force, he said.

Mike Schmidt, Managing Director of Rheinmetall Aviation Services GmbH: “German companies will play an important role in the success of the CH-53K program. For the industry, this means the creation of many new long-term jobs for highly qualified employees and an important transfer of knowledge, ”he said. “Sikorsky and Rheinmetall prepared the application together for a long period of time, this has strengthened the bonds within our team. We have become a highly effective unit, ”added Schmidt.

In terms of life cycle costs, mission requirements and capacity, the CH-53K will offer better long-term value than its competitor. Its digital and avionics flight control systems are designed to adapt to future software updates, and its internal load capacity can be substantially increased in the future with relatively simple modifications. An integrated sensor system allows the aircraft to predict and prevent problems at an early stage and thus drastically reduce maintenance effort, which is a key element for high fleet availability rates.

In addition, the CH-53K is equipped with air-to-air refueling fully interoperable with the Lockheed Martin KC-130J tanker, which the Bundeswehr plans to operate, and which is already being used by France. Due to the design of the cargo compartment, the CH-53K easily accommodates the same air transport pallets, allowing quick handling of the cargo between it and fixed-wing transport aircraft such as the C130-J and A400M. This means that the helicopter can be used particularly in areas where these planes cannot land.

Due to its versatility, the CH-53K can be used for tactical transport of personnel and equipment, as well as for disaster relief, humanitarian missions, medical evacuation (medevac) or combat search and rescue (CSAR). For example, no other heavy-duty helicopter in the world can carry more water to fight fires and simultaneously transport material and personnel. The combination of high airspeed, high water capacity and long mission resistance in operational areas allows the CH-53K to transport up to four times more water than its competitors.

The CH-53K can move personnel and equipment more quickly, safely and effectively than any other helicopter, which means that operators would not need so many planes to execute a mission. It will be safer and easier to operate, which will protect pilots, crew and cargo, and also provide value. The aircraft has cable flight flight controls, which reduces the workload of pilots and allows pilots to anticipate the limits while keeping their eyes out. This is an ability to save lives in degraded conditions and allows precise control inputs when an external load is delivered.