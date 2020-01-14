Sia reveals that she is a mother, admits to being sexually attracted to Diplo

WENN / C. Smith

In an interview with GQ magazine, the singer of & # 39; Chandelier & # 39; He reports by chance that he recently adopted a son and once hit the DJ to have sex without ties.

Sia Furler He has just released two shocking revelations about his private life. In a new magazine interview for an article about Diplo, the creator of successes "Chandelier" revealed that he had adopted a son by admitting that he is not immune to the sexual attractiveness of his friend / collaborator.

During a telephone conversation with GQ, the "Elastic Heart" singer shared her informal sexual offer with her collaborator. "This year I wrote him a text message," he recalled, "and I said: & # 39; Hey, listen, you're like one of the five people who attract me sexually, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of me life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship … If you're interested in having sex without ties, then hit me & # 39 ;.

On the reason behind her proposal, the 44-year-old singer explained: "Much of our relationship is being spent trying not to have sex so we don't ruin our business relationship, because he is super silly." He also admitted in the interview that he found that DJ "Be Right There" is "the sweetest thing in the world."

Despite his compliments, the hit creator "Cheap Thrills" described her LSD partner as "one of the most insecure guys I've ever met." She explained: "She doesn't think she's good enough at anything. She has low crazy self-esteem. It's very interesting, because she is one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But she doesn't know it." "

As for motherhood, Sia had shown interest in adoption in May 2019. After watching the HBO documentary series "FOMENT", he turned to Twitter to announce:" Hi dasani from & # 39; FOSTER & # 39; in @HBO! I would like to adopt you, we are just trying to find you and take control of my house, etc., but I want you to know that you will have a house with me. "Since then he has deleted the tweet.

In the romance department, Sia's record producer, friend Diplo, was recently linked to Chantel Jeffries. The couple was seen flaunting PDA on January 2 while sunbathing during a vacation in Tulum, Mexico.