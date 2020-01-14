Shotti's lawyer asks to be excused from representing him

Bradley Lamb
The lawyer of the former Tekashi 6ix9ine manager, Kifano "Shotti,quot; Jordan, has presented a letter to the judge presiding over his case, asking him to excuse him from representing him.

According to AllHipHop, Jeffrey Lichtman, a former El Chapo lawyer, asks to be released from the case as he feels that Shotti has zero chances of winning.

Last September, Shotti was sentenced to 15 years in prison during a hearing at the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in New York.

