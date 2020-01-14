Shotti's lawyer asks to be excused from representing him

The lawyer of the former Tekashi 6ix9ine manager, Kifano "Shotti,quot; Jordan, has presented a letter to the judge presiding over his case, asking him to excuse him from representing him.

According to AllHipHop, Jeffrey Lichtman, a former El Chapo lawyer, asks to be released from the case as he feels that Shotti has zero chances of winning.

Last September, Shotti was sentenced to 15 years in prison during a hearing at the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in New York.

Shotti pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of firearms during a crime and a charge of discharge of firearms during a crime. Shotti was reportedly initially charged with six charges, including organized crime conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of organized crime and use of firearms.

"I respectfully respect that the district court record does not contain reversible errors. On the contrary, the record reveals that Mr. Jordan pleaded guilty to knowingly voluntary and intelligent charges," Jeffrey Lichtman wrote to Judge Paul Engelmayer.

"Consequently, I affirm that there are no non-frivolous problems in the appeal. For these reasons, the lawyer should be allowed to retire," Lichtman argued.